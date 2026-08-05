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PR Newswire
05.08.2026 06:36 Uhr
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NuSummit Joins CREST AI Charter Founding Signatories to Advance Trusted AI in Cybersecurity

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is changing how organizations approach cybersecurity, from threat detection to security operations. As adoption accelerates, trust, transparency, and accountability are becoming the deciding factors in its success.

NuSummit Cybersecurity today announced it has become a Founding Signatory of the CREST AI Charter, joining a group of leading cybersecurity organizations committed to promoting the responsible use of AI across the industry.

Through this commitment, NuSummit Cybersecurity supports CREST's Nine Principles for AI-Enabled Activities, ensuring its AI-enabled services are built and delivered with strong governance, security, human oversight and accountability.

"Clients don't just want AI, they want AI that is accountable. That is why, as we embed AI deeper into our cybersecurity offerings, we treat governance and human oversight as non-negotiable. Becoming a Founding Signatory of the CREST AI Charter reflects the standard we set for ourselves, so that every AI-enabled solution we deliver is one that our clients can trust and depend on," said Anantharaman Sreenivasan (Ganesh), Managing Director and Group CEO, NuSummit.

NuSummit Cybersecurity remains focused on applying AI responsibly, strengthening human expertise, and upholding the highest standards of customer trust.

"AI is changing cybersecurity, but trust will determine how successfully organizations adopt it. We believe responsible AI must combine innovation with transparency, governance and human expertise. Becoming a Founding Signatory of the CREST AI Charter reflects our commitment to helping shape a trusted future for AI-enabled cybersecurity," said Sameer Shelke, President Americas and Cybersecurity Services Head, NuSummit, and CEO, NuSummit Cybersecurity.

The CREST AI Charter gives organizations an important framework for working through the opportunities and challenges that come with AI. By joining as a founding signatory, NuSummit Cybersecurity is contributing to a shared effort to make sure AI strengthens cybersecurity while keeping confidence and professional standards intact.

About NuSummit

NuSummit is a global technology leader in AI-led digital transformation, spanning applications, data, analytics, cloud and cybersecurity. With over two decades of experience, we serve 300+ clients worldwide, including 22 Fortune 500 companies, with core expertise in banking, insurance and capital markets.

NuSummit Cybersecurity brings deep expertise in Identity and Access Management, Risk Advisory, Security Verification, Managed Detection and Response, and Security Engineering, helping businesses strengthen their security posture and respond to threats with confidence.

For more information, visit us at nusummit.com or write to connect@nusummit.com. To know more about our cybersecurity services, visit cybersecurity.nusummit.com or write to cybersales@nusummit.com.

About CREST

CREST is an international not-for-profit organisation that supports the global cybersecurity community through accreditation, certification and industry standards. Working with governments, regulators and organisations worldwide, CREST helps set trusted benchmarks for cybersecurity capability, professionalism and quality.

As AI reshapes cybersecurity, CREST is helping the industry work through new opportunities and risks through initiatives such as the CREST AI Charter, which promotes responsible, transparent and accountable AI-enabled activities.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nusummit-joins-crest-ai-charter-founding-signatories-to-advance-trusted-ai-in-cybersecurity-302842561.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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