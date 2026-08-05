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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2026 06:58 Uhr
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Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Liupanshui City, Guizhou Province: Liupanshui Turns Cool Summers into a New Way of Life

Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Liupanshui City, Guizhou Province

LIUPANSHUI, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the heart of the Wumeng Mountains, Liupanshui City in Guizhou Province offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat, with an average summer temperature of 19°C. Dubbed China's "Cool City" by the Chinese Meteorological Society, Liupanshui is transforming summer retreats from simply "finding a cool place to stay" into a richer experience filled with nature, culture, and quality living.

Liupanshui Turns Cool Summers into a New Way of Life: In the heart of the Wumeng Mountains, Liupanshui City in Guizhou Province offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat, with an average summer temperature of 19°C.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This summer, the Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Liupanshui City has introduced new ways to enjoy the season. From July to August, the 30-day Torch Festival celebration in Haiping brings visitors closer to Yi culture through bonfire celebrations and traditional fire-lighting rituals.

The 11th Liupanshui Marathon held recently has expanded beyond a single race into a month-long festival featuring 16 themed events. Instead of leaving right after crossing the finish line, runners are staying longer to explore destinations such as the Wumeng Grassland. At the race venue, a nearly 1,000-square-meter area showcasing Liupanshui's signature lamb rice noodles, along with a massive Guizhou luoguo festival, is turning the event into a celebration of local flavors and hospitality.

The city is also embracing the concept of an "urban living room," creating public spaces where visitors become participants rather than spectators. On the night of the Start of Summer in May, Renmin Square hosted a free, open-air celebration featuring a grand luoguo feast joined by thousands of people, local music performances, and a large-scale Dati group dance.

An even deeper transformation is the rise of a new long-stay tourism lifestyle. Many visitors from outside the city have chosen to buy homes and make Liupanshui their second home for summers. With a forest coverage rate of 62 percent, abundant fresh air rich in negative oxygen ions, and well-developed wellness facilities including forest trails and nature retreats, the city offers more than a temporary escape. Supported by consumer incentives covering dining, shopping, transportation, and tourism, Liupanshui is turning visitor flows into lasting economic growth, making its 19°C summer a lifestyle people want to embrace.

Source: Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Liupanshui City, Guizhou Province



Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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