Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Sandoz anticipates continued growth in 2026, partly reflecting the expected performance of recently launched biosimilars. This growth, alongside a favourable shift in the mix of sales, further operating efficiencies and cost discipline, is expected to result in core-EBITDA margin expansion in 2026.
This guidance excludes any impacts of unforeseen events or unconfirmed developments, including the potential imposition of new tariffs emanating from the US government.
[1] As part of its vertically integrated penicillin production, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) on a business-to-business (B2B) basis. The imposition of tariffs by the US government in 2025 led to reduced exports from China to the US, prompting Chinese suppliers to significantly lower global prices for key penicillin APIs, including 6-Aminopenicillanic acid (6-APA), the foundational compound for all penicillin. This price decline coincided with increased global supply. Penicillin API represented a significant portion of anti-infective B2B net sales in FY 2025.
[2] Non-IFRS measures are defined in the 'Supplementary financial information' section of the Half-Year Report 2026. For H1 2026, all growth at CC is the same as the comparable growth rate (CGR).
[3] Source: March 2026 IQVIA MIDAS.
[4] Reflects agreement with Samsung Bioepis for up to five biosimilar assets, including vedolizumab.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2377292
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2377292 05-Aug-2026 CET/CEST