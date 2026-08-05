HEINEKEN Holding NV: HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Amsterdam, 5 August 2026
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS
Volume growth, robust profit delivery as EverGreen 2030 accelerates
Heineken Holding N.V.'s only activities are holding a participating interest in Heineken N.V., managing or supervising the management of HEINEKEN, and providing services to Heineken N.V.
|IFRS Measures
|BEIA Measures
|(in € million)
|Total growth
|(in € million)
|Organic growth
|Revenue
|17,559
|3.8%
|Revenue (beia)
|17,552
|2.4%
|Net revenue
|14,841
|4.7%
|Net revenue (beia)
|14,834
|2.7%
|Operating profit
|2,126
|48.4%
|Operating profit (beia)
|2,170
|6.7%
|Operating profit margin
|14.3%
|422 bps
|Operating profit (beia) margin
|14.6%
|55 bps
|Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V.
|568
|49.8%
|Net profit (beia)
|1,256
|10.2%
|Diluted EPS of Heineken Holding N.V. (in €)
|2.05
|53.0%
|Diluted EPS (beia) (in €)
|2.29
|11.6%
|Free operating cash flow
|1,381
|Net debt / EBITDA (beia)
|2.6x
Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement are unaudited and refer to BEIA metrics. Growth in absolute terms, %, or bps indicate organic growth, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is calculated on a constant currency basis.
Growth: Global and local power brands in focus markets driving growth
- Total volume increased 1.6%, accelerating in Q2; consolidated volume grew 0.4%, and licensed volume up 23.2%.
- All five global brands delivered growth, with Heineken volume up 5.3% and Tiger returning to volume growth.
- Priority segments delivered superior volume growth: premium grew 6%, beyond beer up 8%, LoNo 12% higher.
- Net revenue growth of 2.7%, expanding in all regions. Net revenue per hectolitre up 2.3%.
- Strong delivery from focus markets in APAC and AME, softer in the Americas. Sound recovery in Europe.
- In over two-thirds of our markets, we gained or held share.
- Marketing and selling expenses at 10.1% of net revenue, increasing slightly.
Profitability: Margin expansion supported by productivity
- Operating profit grew 6.7% with operating profit margin expanding 55 bps to 14.6%.
- Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of €2.29, up 11.6% (2025: €2.08).
- Reduced FTEs by c. 3,000 in the first half, materially advancing the planned organisational changes.
- Gross savings on track at the top end of the €400-500 million range, with strong net savings conversion.
Capital Efficiency: Strong cash flow delivery
- Free Operating Cash Flow of €1.4 billion, translating into a cash conversion ratio of 97%.
- Second tranche of the €1.5 billion share buyback programme on track.
- Interim Dividend of €0.76 per share, in line with HEINEKEN's dividend policy.
Progressing with pace on EverGreen 2030 priorities
- Innovation accelerated, with 40+ focused pilots supported by HEINEKEN's global R&D centre and a faster pilot-and-scale model.
- Stepped-up productivity through operating model simplification, implementing Multi-Market Organisations, a focused strategic Head Office transformation, agile supply chain networks, and HEINEKEN Business Services expansion.
- HEINEKEN strengthened its footprint through HEINEKEN Costa Rica integration and solid progress to exit or fix resolve markets.
- Reiterating FY2026 operating profit growth guidance of 2% to 6%.
ENQUIRIES
|Media Heineken Holding N.V.
|Kees Jongsma
|Tel. +31-6-54798253
|E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl
|Media
|Investors
|Christiaan Prins
|Tristan van Strien
|Director of Global Communication
|Global Director of Investor Relations
|Marlous den Bieman
|Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen
|Head of Media
|Investor Relations Managers
|E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
|E-mail: investors@heineken.com
|Tel: +31-20-5239355
|Tel: +31-20-5239590
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2026 Half Year results today at 10:00 CET/ 9:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: www.theheinekencompany.com. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:
United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999
Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233
USA: 1 646 233 4753
For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers
Participation password for all countries: 607304
Attachment
- HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS