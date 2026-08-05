HEINEKEN Holding NV: HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Amsterdam, 5 August 2026

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Volume growth, robust profit delivery as EverGreen 2030 accelerates

Heineken Holding N.V.'s only activities are holding a participating interest in Heineken N.V., managing or supervising the management of HEINEKEN, and providing services to Heineken N.V.

IFRS Measures BEIA Measures (in € million) Total growth (in € million) Organic growth Revenue 17,559 3.8% Revenue (beia) 17,552 2.4% Net revenue 14,841 4.7% Net revenue (beia) 14,834 2.7% Operating profit 2,126 48.4% Operating profit (beia) 2,170 6.7% Operating profit margin 14.3% 422 bps Operating profit (beia) margin 14.6% 55 bps Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V. 568 49.8% Net profit (beia) 1,256 10.2% Diluted EPS of Heineken Holding N.V. (in €) 2.05 53.0% Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 2.29 11.6% Free operating cash flow 1,381 Net debt / EBITDA (beia) 2.6x



Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement are unaudited and refer to BEIA metrics. Growth in absolute terms, %, or bps indicate organic growth, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is calculated on a constant currency basis.

Growth: Global and local power brands in focus markets driving growth

Total volume increased 1.6%, accelerating in Q2; consolidated volume grew 0.4%, and licensed volume up 23.2%.

All five global brands delivered growth, with Heineken volume up 5.3% and Tiger returning to volume growth.

volume up 5.3% and Tiger returning to volume growth. Priority segments delivered superior volume growth: premium grew 6%, beyond beer up 8%, LoNo 12% higher.

Net revenue growth of 2.7%, expanding in all regions. Net revenue per hectolitre up 2.3%.

Strong delivery from focus markets in APAC and AME, softer in the Americas. Sound recovery in Europe.

In over two-thirds of our markets, we gained or held share.

Marketing and selling expenses at 10.1% of net revenue, increasing slightly.

Profitability: Margin expansion supported by productivity

Operating profit grew 6.7% with operating profit margin expanding 55 bps to 14.6%.

Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of €2.29, up 11.6% (2025: €2.08).

Reduced FTEs by c. 3,000 in the first half, materially advancing the planned organisational changes.

Gross savings on track at the top end of the €400-500 million range, with strong net savings conversion.

Capital Efficiency: Strong cash flow delivery

Free Operating Cash Flow of €1.4 billion, translating into a cash conversion ratio of 97%.

Second tranche of the €1.5 billion share buyback programme on track.

Interim Dividend of €0.76 per share, in line with HEINEKEN's dividend policy.

Progressing with pace on EverGreen 2030 priorities

Innovation accelerated, with 40+ focused pilots supported by HEINEKEN's global R&D centre and a faster pilot-and-scale model.

Stepped-up productivity through operating model simplification, implementing Multi-Market Organisations, a focused strategic Head Office transformation, agile supply chain networks, and HEINEKEN Business Services expansion.

HEINEKEN strengthened its footprint through HEINEKEN Costa Rica integration and solid progress to exit or fix resolve markets.

Reiterating FY2026 operating profit growth guidance of 2% to 6%.



ENQUIRIES



Media Heineken Holding N.V. Kees Jongsma Tel. +31-6-54798253 E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen Head of Media Investor Relations Managers E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2026 Half Year results today at 10:00 CET/ 9:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: www.theheinekencompany.com . An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233

USA: 1 646 233 4753



For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers

Participation password for all countries: 607304

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