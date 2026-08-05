VASRO has initiated equity research coverage of Baladna Q.P.S.C. with a BUY recommendation and a target price of QAR 2.43 per share. Compared with the QAR 1.21 ex-rights reference price, the valuation implies potential upside of 100.8%.

The investment case is based on the view that Baladna is no longer adequately described as a domestic dairy producer. The company now combines four distinct value pools: its high-margin Qatar operations, a substantial listed investment portfolio, the large-scale Algeria project and an earlier-stage expansion platform in Syria.

Baladna's domestic business remains the foundation of the valuation. The company operates a vertically integrated model covering farming, herd management, processing, packaging, cold-chain distribution and customer delivery. This structure supports category leadership and margins materially above those of regional dairy peers.

In H1 2026, revenue increased 2.6% to QAR 659.4 million, while gross profit rose 16.7% to QAR 194.3 million. Underlying EBITDA, excluding portfolio fair-value gains, reached QAR 223.2 million, corresponding to a 33.8% margin. The results demonstrate that profitability is being driven not only by sales growth but also by cost efficiency, product mix and distribution economics.

Baladna holds leading positions in six major dairy categories in Qatar, including approximately 90% market share in fresh milk and 88% in UHT milk. Its locally integrated production system and established distribution network create barriers that imported competitors cannot easily replicate.

A second value pool sits on the balance sheet. Baladna's Strategic Investment Portfolio was valued at approximately QAR 1.304 billion at the end of June 2026 and includes a 16.25% interest in Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries. VASRO values this portfolio separately rather than treating its fair-value gains as ordinary operating profit.

The largest re-rating opportunity is Algeria. The USD 3.49 billion integrated dairy and milk-powder project is supported by a 20-year state offtake agreement, a ten-year tax exemption, a long-term payment guarantee and 49% sovereign co-investment. Execution has progressed through major construction contracts, irrigation development, initial cultivation and preparations for the planned airlift of approximately 30,000 dairy cattle beginning in November 2026.

Syria provides additional optionality, although VASRO applies a more conservative valuation due to the project's earlier stage and higher geopolitical and execution risks.

The QAR 2.43 target is derived through a probability-weighted Sum-of-Parts valuation. The Base case values the domestic platform, investment portfolio, Algeria, Syria and rights-issue proceeds separately. This approach is more appropriate than a domestic-only discounted cash-flow model, which would exclude several material assets.

The principal risks are international project delays, cost overruns, pressure on domestic margins, portfolio volatility and an extended period of capital deployment before Algeria begins generating meaningful operating cash flow. However, the current share price appears to reflect primarily the Qatar business while assigning limited value to the company's other assets.

Read the full VASRO Baladna Initial Equity Research Report for the complete Sum-of-Parts valuation, scenario framework and financial forecasts.