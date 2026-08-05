Infinix Ranked Among Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, Earns Its First Future Leading Award

Looking ahead, Infinix will continue developing localized, technology-driven lifestyle experiences tailored to the needs and cultural characteristics of different markets. By delivering products and experiences that resonate with local users, Infinix aims to make innovative technology more accessible and enjoyable while continuing to strengthen its global brand equity and long-term relevance.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more-building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

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