Involving communities throughout the development of a floating PV park is key to securing local project support, according to new research. Researchers Carel Dieperink and Henriëtte Tulp, from the Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development at Utrecht University, developed an analytical framework to compare the social acceptance of three Dutch floating PV projects. Their findings are presented in the paper, Turning rejection into reflection: Exploring factors influencing community acceptance of floating solar photovoltaic systems in the Netherlands, available in the journal Energy Policy. ...

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