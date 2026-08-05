Company's Pledge Follows on Heels of Receiving Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award

Everfox, the global defence technology company delivering trusted information and high-assurance cybersecurity solutions for mission-critical environments, today announced it has renewed its commitment to the UK Armed Forces Covenant during a signing ceremony held at the company's London office. Everfox Chairman and CEO Dave Wajsgras attended the event and personally signed the pledge.

"As a company whose mission is to enable warfighters to achieve decision dominance in highly complex operational environments, we are proud to maintain a culture within Everfox that values the contributions and expertise of members of the Armed Forces who help us engineer and deliver these important technological innovations," said Wajsgras. "We are honoured to remain committed to strengthening our support for the Armed Forces community."

"Everfox's longstanding support for the UK Defence community reflects a deep appreciation of the values, skills and experiences that members of the Armed Forces community contribute to our nation's security and prosperity. Its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace for serving personnel, veterans and military families is both commendable and meaningful," said Air Vice Marshal Ola Fashade. "I am proud to join Everfox as it reaffirms its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and the enduring partnership between Defence, industry and those who serve."

Everfox previously signed the UK Armed Forces Covenant in June 2023 to publicly affirm its commitment to ensuring that members of the Armed Forces community are treated fairly and are not disadvantaged as a result of their service.

In June, Everfox was awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award, which is given to employers that actively support Defence through measures such as supporting Reservists in balancing military and civilian careers, promoting employment opportunities for veterans, and demonstrating leadership commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant. The Defence ERS, administered by the UK Ministry of Defence, recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional support for Defence personnel, Reservists, veterans, military families and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

About Everfox

Everfox delivers trusted connectivity to protect the world's most critical environments and safeguard the sensitive data powering decision advantage. Built for mission-critical operations, Everfox protects what matters most by securing how data moves, how users access it, and how threats are neutralized across every domain. We enable mission speed and secure collaboration across networks, domains, and allies while ensuring the data powering AI and advanced analytics remains trusted and protected. We don't just defend systems; we deliver decision dominance.

www.everfox.com

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