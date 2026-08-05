Ekovolt, a holding company focused on the development and investment in next-generation data centre infrastructure, and co-owner of Voltekko, a Southern European data centre development platform, today announces two milestones: Éric Scotto co-founder and former President of Akuo Energy, a pioneering figure in the French and international energy transition becoming a shareholder, and the company's rebranding as Pont Digital Infrastructure.

Éric Scotto, an iconic figure in French renewable energy, joins the company as a shareholder, bringing recognised expertise in developing, financing and structuring long-term sustainable infrastructure projects. After an early career in information technology and finance, Éric Scotto moved into renewable energy in 2003. He founded Perfect Wind and developed one of the first large-scale wind farms in France (57 MW) in partnership with General Electric with operations also in Poland and Turkey before selling the company to Iberdrola in 2006.

In 2007, he co-founded Akuo Energy, one of France's first independent renewable energy producers. Under his leadership, the group expanded into around 20 countries, reaching more than 2 GW of installed or under-construction capacity, more than 450 employees and approximately €245 million in revenue. He sold Akuo Energy to Ardian in 2025. Éric Scotto originated the "Agrinergie" concept, combining solar energy production with sustainable agriculture, and created the AkuoCoop crowdfunding platform and the Akuo Foundation, dedicated to energy access for underserved communities.

The rebranding of Ekovolt as Pont Digital Infrastructure reflects the company's evolution and its ambition to become a broader investment and growth platform for digital infrastructure-related assets. The company will invest not only in data centres, but also in technology companies developing solutions to improve data centre performance and sustainability. It aims to be a driving force in making data centres more energy-efficient and reducing water consumption. This approach is reflected in the company's recent strategic partnership with Midas Immersion Cooling, a U.S.-based specialist in immersion cooling technologies, to explore the integration of advanced cooling solutions into its future data centre developments.

Éric Sériès, Chairman and Founder of Pont Digital Infrastructure, formerly Ekovolt, said: "Éric Scotto's entry into our shareholder base is a strong mark of confidence and a valuable asset for Pont Digital Infrastructure. His pioneering track record, ability to build sustainable industrial models and network in the energy sector will strengthen our investment strategy, particularly around Voltekko and technologies that can improve the energy efficiency of data centres and reduce water consumption. Éric Scotto's entry and the launch of our new identity reflect the acceleration of our strategy and the trust we inspire in leading partners."

Éric Scotto said: "After 15 years of demonstrating that a decentralised and sustainable energy model could succeed at scale, I am convinced that digital infrastructure faces the same challenges in terns of efficiency, resilience and territorial integration. I am joining the company to bring my experience as an entrepreneur and investor to the development of Voltekko and its data centre projects, while contributing to the group's thinking on forward-looking technologies such as immersion cooling, which is a key area for improving the energy efficiency of tomorrow's data centres."

About Pont Digital Infrastructure

Pont Digital Infrastructure, formerly Ekovolt, is a next-generation digital infrastructure investment and development platform focused on data centers and related technology companies. Through its Voltekko development platform, Pont Digital Infrastructure develops high-performance facilities designed to support sovereign AI, hyperscale cloud, and enterprise computing workloads, with an emphasis on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term infrastructure resilience.

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