Real-Time News Discovery Comes to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini - Powered by Alchemiq

Journalists and communications teams can now discover global stories, trends, and opportunities directly inside AI platforms, powered by Alchemiq's News Intelligence Layer

DOVER, Del., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemiq, a global news discovery platform built for publishers, newsrooms and communications teams, announced today that users can now access its real-time news intelligence directly within ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude through the Alchemiq News Discovery MCP (Model Context Protocol).

While today's AI platforms excel at generating content and explaining the news, they are not designed to discover what's emerging next. Alchemiq fills that gap.

Alchemiq is the News Intelligence Layer for AI. Its News Discovery MCP connects AI platforms with Alchemiq's real-time news intelligence, dramatically expanding their capabilities. Users can simply ask questions in natural language to surface stories, signals, and trends across multiple languages and countries. Many of these insights remain difficult to identify using standalone LLMs, search engines, or traditional news monitoring tools.

Through the integration, a news editor can now ask questions such as: Which travel stories are gaining traction in Asia? Which health topics are spreading across European media? Which science stories have begun attracting attention across multiple countries? Communications teams can discover industry developments, media opportunities, thought leadership topics, and story angles relevant to their brands, clients, or sectors.

"Today's AI tools help people create, edit, and summarize content, but discovering the stories that matter remains a challenge. That's what drove Alchemiq to pioneer a real-time News Intelligence Layer for AI-native workflows," said Orr Hirschauge, co-founder and Co-CEO of Alchemiq.

According to data from Newsifier, a news analytics company, the highest-performing 1% of publisher articles generate 17.8% of publisher traffic. The top 5% account for 41.5%. Identifying these stories consistently remains one of the biggest challenges for publishers.

"Alchemiq helps systematically identify more of the stories that materially drive audience growth," says Adi Barill, co-founder and Co-CEO of Alchemiq. "For journalists, it helps uncover stories that will resonate with their audiences before they become widely covered. For communications teams, it continuously surfaces timely story opportunities and emerging conversations, making it easier to create relevant content and participate in the news cycle while it's gaining momentum," she added.

The Alchemiq News Discovery MCP beta version now available to registered users, allows developers, vendors, platform providers, enterprise users, to build customized research agents, monitoring systems, newsroom tools, and communications intelligence workflows on top of Alchemiq's infrastructure.

To explore the Alchemiq News Discovery MCP, apply here or at support@alchemiq.ai. Watch Alchemiq Desk in action; Implementation Guide: LLMs

About Alchemiq

Alchemiq is an AI-powered global news discovery platform. Built by former journalists and communications professionals, its real-time news intelligence engine identifies emerging stories across languages, regions, and publishers worldwide. Alchemiq helps discover high-potential stories, expand coverage, and identify audience growth opportunities. Founded in 2024, Alchemiq is led by Orr Hirschauge, Adi Barill, Co-CEOs, and Liad Livnat, CTO.

Images: Courtesy of Alchemiq

Contact: Adi Barill, adi@alchemiq.ai

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