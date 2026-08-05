Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Hosting company UltaHost has announced the recent opening of their Saudi Arabian Data Center. This new project is part of the efforts to extend the company's activities in the Middle Eastern region.



The new facility will help to meet the end-users' demand for low-latency, highly reliable, and highly secured data centers. The data center is future-proof and strategically located to ensure that the businesses benefit from a high degree of infrastructure reliability and security. It is intended to host the organizations that seek to maximize their potential by providing the continuous availability of critical business applications and data.

The data center in Saudi Arabia is a vital element of the strategic project aimed to build a highly available and resilient network infrastructure. The facility is built on advanced engineering principles, incorporating energy-efficient cooling systems, redundant critical components, and multi-layer network perimeter protection. Such features allow the network infrastructure to resist various challenges that may significantly impact its performance. As a result, it guarantees uninterrupted service operation even during peak loads or external conditions that may affect network stability.

The infrastructure is designed to meet the expectations of enterprise clients who require strict data protection and comprehensive control mechanisms. The security of the facility is also a big advantage. This is due to the segmentation and monitoring of the network security, as well as the other security measures that are required by the enterprise level IT departments.

"The opening of this facility is a commitment by UltaHost to actively strengthen the regional infrastructure across the Middle East and globally. It balances performance and security in line with the rapidly evolving digital requirements of the region's enterprise clients," said Elin Doughouz, CEO of UltaHost.

The new facility will enable enterprises to digitally expand in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf region. The company's global infrastructure focus is due to the sustained commitment to providing the best secure and resilient customer service.

More about UltaHost's global infrastructure network can be found on the company's webpage.

Web: ultahost.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultahost/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UltaHost

About UltaHost

UltaHost is a global provider of hosting infrastructure solutions, offering services such as VPS, dedicated servers, and content delivery network solutions. The company operates a fast growing network of data centers designed to support businesses of all sizes with secure, high-performance digital infrastructure.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308074

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency