BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock American Income Trust plc announces that, as at 31 July 2026, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:



Name of Security:

CubeSmart (REIT)

Prologis (REIT)

Equinix (REIT)

Digital Realty Trust (REIT)

VICI Properties (REIT)





5 August 2026

