BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock American Income Trust plc announces that, as at 31 July 2026, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:
Name of Security:
CubeSmart (REIT)
Prologis (REIT)
Equinix (REIT)
Digital Realty Trust (REIT)
VICI Properties (REIT)
5 August 2026
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