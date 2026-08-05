A frequently cited analysis by Wood Mackenzie concludes that single-axis trackers (SAT) represent the most economical system configuration for many utility-scale photovoltaic projects. This assessment is based primarily on the higher specific energy yield achieved by tracking the sun. However, in light of today's cost structures, market dynamics, and system constraints, a more differentiated evaluation appears warranted. From module yield to whole-system economics For many years, the economic rationale was straightforward: modules accounted for the largest share of total system costs. It therefore ...

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