Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - DeepOpen, LLC today announced that RouterBase, its unified API aggregation platform, now connects developers to more than 200 frontier AI models. The platform covers different frontier AI models, as well as leading image and video models - all available through a single OpenAI-compatible API.





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As teams increasingly build products on multiple large language models, they face a growing tangle of SDKs, provider accounts, invoices and rate limits. RouterBase consolidates that entire workflow into one endpoint: developers change a single base URL in the OpenAI SDK and can immediately route requests to any supported model, with streaming, tool calling, vision inputs and prompt caching fully preserved.

Official Resources, Not Gray-Market Capacity

RouterBase routes every request through official, first-party model resources. Requests behave exactly as each provider documents, new upstream features land in the unified API within days of release, and zero-retention flags are applied wherever the upstream API supports them - prompts are never used for training.

One API for Text, Image, Video and Audio

RouterBase covers the full multimodal stack. Chat, reasoning, image generation, video generation and audio models are all available behind the same key, eliminating the need to maintain separate integrations for each modality. Official SDKs are available for Python, Node.js, Go and Ruby, and popular frameworks including LangChain, LlamaIndex and the Vercel AI SDK work out of the box.

Built for Stability

Reliability is engineered into the routing layer itself. Smart routing selects the best provider per request by price, latency or availability, and automatic fallback switches providers in milliseconds when a primary endpoint fails - so an upstream outage never becomes a customer-facing incident. More than 10,000 developers currently build on RouterBase.

"Developers shouldn't have to choose between the newest models, predictable costs and uptime," said Zen Lee, a spokesperson for DeepOpen, LLC. "RouterBase delivers all three: official model capacity, pricing below direct rates, and an architecture where failover is measured in milliseconds."





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Developers can create an API key and make their first call in under five minutes at https://routerbase.com/.

About RouterBase

RouterBase is a unified LLM and multimodal API platform operated by DeepOpen, LLC. It provides one OpenAI-compatible API for 200+ models and leading image, video and audio labs, with smart routing, automatic fallback, unified billing and usage analytics built in. Learn more at https://routerbase.com/.

About DeepOpen, LLC

DeepOpen, LLC is a Delaware-based software company building AI infrastructure and applications for developers and businesses worldwide.

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Source: Global News