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PR Newswire
05.08.2026 11:42 Uhr
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TONGWEI Secures Fourth Consecutive Fortune Global 500 Listing

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TONGWEI, a global leader in renewable energy and one of the world's largest integrated photovoltaic manufacturers, has once again secured a place on the 2026 Fortune Global 500, ranking No. 464 globally. This marks the fourth consecutive year that TONGWEI has been included in the prestigious ranking, recognizing its strong manufacturing capabilities, business resilience, and continued growth in the global clean energy market.

The 2026 Fortune Global 500 ranking reflects the scale and competitiveness of global enterprises. The companies listed this year generated combined revenues of approximately US$43.1 trillion, exceeding one-third of global GDP. The minimum revenue threshold for entry increased from US$32.2 billion to US$33.2 billion, representing a 3% year-on-year rise. Despite a challenging global economic environment, only 122 companies from China made the list, making China the second-largest contributor after the United States.

Against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty and ongoing industrial transformation, TONGWEI's continued presence on the Fortune Global 500 represents international recognition of its comprehensive strength. It also reflects growing confidence in the long-term value and development potential of the renewable energy industry.

Built on advanced manufacturing capabilities and continuous technological innovation, TONGWEI has established a vertically integrated photovoltaic ecosystem covering high-purity polysilicon, solar cells, and PV modules. Through large-scale intelligent manufacturing, strict quality control, and sustained R&D investment, TONGWEI continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in solar technology.

Among its latest innovations, the TNC 3.0 module series represents TONGWEI's next-generation high-efficiency PV solution. Designed with advanced cell and module technologies, TNC 3.0 delivers higher power output, improved conversion efficiency, and enhanced energy yield for diverse application scenarios. The series achieves a maximum power output of 770W and efficiency of up to 24.8%, helping customers further reduce LCOE and maximize project returns.

Building on the TNC platform, TNC 3.0 BIFIMAX further enhances energy generation potential with superior bifacial performance. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the module achieves a bifaciality of up to 93.07%, making it highly suitable for utility-scale projects and applications with strong rear-side irradiation potential.

From Fortune Global 500 recognition to continuous breakthroughs in photovoltaic technology, TONGWEI is leveraging its manufacturing excellence and innovation capabilities to support the global transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tongwei-secures-fourth-consecutive-fortune-global-500-listing-302843607.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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