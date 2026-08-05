Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Lynx Resources Corp. (CSE: LYNX) ("Lynx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Shares will start trading on the CSE under the symbol "LYNX" at market open on August 5, 2026. The Company has filed a final long-form prospectus dated July 27, 2026 with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Kevin Zhou, President & CEO of Lynx, commented: "Listing on the CSE marks an important milestone for Lynx and positions us to advance our exploration strategy as a public company. We look forward to commencing the Phase 1 exploration program at the Turner's Ridge Property and systematically evaluating the property through disciplined exploration."

About Lynx Resources Corp.

Lynx is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its principal project is the Turner's Ridge Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in which it holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest. The Company may, from time to time, evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties of merit.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's proposed CSE listing and the timing thereof, and the Company's future exploration plans and objectives for the Turner's Ridge Property. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's business plans that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans; the exploration potential of the Turner's Ridge Property and the nature and style of mineralization at the Turner's Ridge Property; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and regulatory approval processes. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308058

Source: Lynx Resources Corp.