Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc. Announces Discussions for Strategic Joint Venture with Major cGMP Manufacturing Facility

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today announced that it is in active discussions regarding a strategic joint venture with a major U.S.-based cGMP-certified manufacturing facility. The proposed collaboration is intended to establish Nitches and its NutraVeri platform as a dedicated marketing and customer acquisition arm, creating a streamlined pathway for brands seeking formulation, manufacturing, fulfillment, and commercialization services.

If completed, the joint venture would combine NutraVeri's growing network of supplement brands, readiness scoring, and commercialization tools with the manufacturing expertise and production capabilities of an established cGMP facility. The goal is to provide emerging and established brands with a seamless, end-to-end solution-from concept validation and manufacturing through fulfillment and long-term growth.

"This opportunity reflects our vision of building more than a software platform," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "Our objective is to become the front door for brands entering the nutritional supplement market, connecting qualified companies with world-class manufacturing partners while simplifying what has traditionally been a fragmented process."

Under the proposed structure, NutraVeri would serve as a primary marketing and lead-generation platform, helping identify qualified brands and directing them into an integrated manufacturing ecosystem. The collaboration is expected to enhance customer acquisition, accelerate time-to-market, and create additional revenue opportunities for both organizations.

Nitches expects to provide additional information if and when definitive agreements are executed. There can be no assurance that the discussions will result in a completed transaction.

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is Nitches Inc.'s supplement readiness and commercialization platform designed to help brands evaluate their preparedness before entering manufacturing. Through deterministic scoring and actionable insights, NutraVeri seeks to improve the likelihood of successful product launches while connecting brands with trusted industry partners.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is developing technology-driven platforms that simplify product commercialization and help businesses navigate the path from concept to market. Through NutraVeri, the Company is building an ecosystem that connects brands with the tools, expertise, and strategic partnerships needed for long-term success.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Nitches Inc.

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding proposed joint ventures, strategic partnerships, future business opportunities, anticipated benefits, and the Company's growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the inability to execute definitive agreements, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nitches-inc.-otc-nich-announces-discussions-for-strategic-joint-1201635