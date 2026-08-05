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PR Newswire
05.08.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Hikvision launches ProAV to simplify audiovisual integration and shape richer experiences

"For many integrators, a major challenge in an audiovisual project is not any single product, but coordinating the different elements involved," said Wenson Zhou, Product Marketing Director at Hikvision. "Hikvision ProAV brings together broader audiovisual capabilities and supporting resources to help partners manage this complexity more efficiently and create better experiences for users."

Broader capabilities for audiovisual projects

Hikvision ProAV covers complementary capability areas, addressing the visual, interactive, and audio requirements of a wide range of projects.

  • Unified management platforms: HikCentral supports centralized local device management, while HikMedio brings selected capabilities to the cloud. Together, they enable device monitoring, configuration, operation, and content creation, scheduling, and publishing across single or multiple sites.
  • LED display and control: A broad selection of LED displays, LED controllers, video wall controllers, and related software supports visual presentation, signal control, and multi-screen management across projects of different scales.
  • WonderHub interactive display: Designed for collaboration and content presentation, WonderHub interactive displays help users share ideas, present information, and work together in classrooms, training spaces, and enterprise environments. The broader WonderHub portfolio also supports visual communication across a variety of commercial applications.
  • Professional and commercial audio: The audio product lineup supports applications ranging from sound reinforcement and conferencing to background music and other commercial audio needs, helping deliver clear and appropriate sound across different types of spaces.

Together, these product areas give partners broader choice within one portfolio. They can select and combine the technologies required for each project while considering the visual, interactive, and audio experience of the space as a whole.

One-stop solution for integration, delivery, and management

A broad product portfolio only creates value when it is practical to work with. Hikvision ProAV therefore focuses not only on product coverage, but also on how audiovisual projects are planned, integrated, deployed, managed, and supported.

Because the core products are all developed in-house, partners can streamline product selection and technical coordination. This can help reduce some of the complexity involved in sourcing and combining products from multiple suppliers.

Once a system is deployed, effective management becomes just as important as installation. HikCentral provides centralized local management for supported devices, while HikMedio extends selected management capabilities to the cloud. Depending on the project setup, these tools can help teams monitor device status, manage configurations, operate supported devices, and create, schedule, and publish content more efficiently across single or multiple sites.

Learn more about Hikvision ProAV on the official website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-launches-proav-to-simplify-audiovisual-integration-and-shape-richer-experiences-302843692.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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