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PR Newswire
05.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Expedition Therapeutics Secures $115 Million Series B

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 5th

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 will look to build off fresh records on hopes of a deal in the Middle East.
    • The Dow surpassed 54,000 for the first time ever.
    • The S&P 500 clinched its first-ever close above 7,700.
  • Expedition Therapeutics Founder & CEO Yi Larson will join NYSE Live following her firm's latest funding round.
    • The company says the first patients have been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial for EXPD-101, a next-gen treatment for COPD.
  • Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) CEO David Steinberg will join NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from the company's Q2 earnings report.
    • The firm says it posted its 20th straight 'beat-and-raise' quarter and achieved the 'Rule of 64.'

Opening Bell
AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) rings the NYSE Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Blend (NYSE: BLND) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-expedition-therapeutics-secures-115-million-series-b-302843767.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.