T. Gschwender & Associates Joins The Bonadio Group

Strategic expansion strengthens Bonadio's Advisory & Consulting services and capabilities for financial institutions

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / The Bonadio Group, a nationally ranked IPA Top 50 CPA firm, today announced T. Gschwender & Associates (TGA), a trusted provider of credit risk management services to financial institutions, will join the firm.

The deal is expected to close on August 16, 2026. At that time, TGA will join The Bonadio Group as part of the Internal Audit Business Unit within the firm's Advisory & Consulting Service Line. The strategic expansion enhances Bonadio's ability to serve banks, credit unions and other financial institutions by expanding its credit risk management, loan review and regulatory advisory capabilities.

"As the professional services landscape continues to evolve through consolidation, we're focused on strategic partnerships that deepen our expertise and create greater value for our clients," said Bruce Zicari, CEO and Managing Partner of The Bonadio Group. "TGA's specialized expertise helping financial institutions navigate credit risk, regulatory expectations and portfolio management challenges is a natural complement to our existing consulting capabilities, and we're excited to welcome their talented team to Bonadio."

Founded by industry veteran Thomas Gschwender in 1984, TGA has provided independent credit risk management services to financial institutions for more than 40 years. The firm's expertise includes loan and appraisal reviews, pre-funding due diligence, problem loan management and related advisory services.

"At TGA, we've always been committed to helping financial institutions strengthen their credit risk management practices by providing independent assessments and actionable guidance," said Bo Singh, President & CEO of TGA. " As financial institutions navigate an increasingly complex risk and regulatory environment, joining The Bonadio Group enables us to continue that mission while providing our clients access to broader resources, expanded expertise and additional advisory services. Just as importantly, we found a partner that shares our commitment to client service, professional excellence and long-term relationships."

For more information on The Bonadio Group, visit www.bonadio.com. For more information on TGA, visit www.tgschwender-assoc.com.

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked IPA Top 50 CPA firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory and consulting services to clients both within and outside of the U.S. The firm maintains several offices across the country, with team members operating globally. Its expert team of industry-leading professionals serve as trusted advisors to clients of all sizes, helping businesses and organizations reach their short- and long-term goals. The Bonadio Group is committed to delivering top-tier client service, providing continuous community support and creating an unparalleled employee experience. For more information, visit www.bonadio.com.

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SOURCE: The Bonadio Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/t.-gschwender-and-associates-joins-the-bonadio-group-1201478