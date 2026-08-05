Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Accelerates National Growth Strategy With the Appointment of Two Accomplished Beverage Industry Leaders

Former Reyes Beverage Group executive Chuck Voccio named Senior Operations Director. Award winning hospitality leader Stephen Wicker appointed Regional Sales Director, Southeast.

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), a consumer products company building a diversified portfolio of beverage, wellness, and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointments of Chuck Voccio as Senior Operations Director and Stephen Wicker as Regional Sales Director, Southeast, adding more than five decades of combined leadership experience across beverage distribution, operations, demand planning, hospitality, and commercial execution.

The appointments further strengthen Kultura Brands' leadership team as the Company continues expanding its national commercial platform and investing in the operational infrastructure required to support long term growth.

The addition of Voccio and Wicker reflects the Company's strategy of attracting experienced professionals from some of the most respected organizations in the beverage industry, bringing expertise across national distribution, supplier management, premium hospitality, on premise execution, and consumer brand development.

Chuck Voccio Named Senior Operations Director

Chuck Voccio joins Kultura Brands following an exceptional 34 year career with Reyes Beverage Group and Premium Distributors of Virginia, where he became one of the organization's most experienced operations and supply chain leaders.

Throughout his career, Voccio advanced through nearly every major operational function within beverage distribution, including sales, warehouse management, purchasing, inventory management, demand planning, forecasting, logistics, supplier integration, and regional operations leadership.

His career coincided with several of the largest growth initiatives in the Mid Atlantic beverage market, where he played key operational roles supporting the successful integration of major supplier portfolios, including Constellation Brands, Boston Beer, Coors, Paulaner, Heineken USA, and numerous national and regional beverage suppliers.

Voccio also helped lead operational planning during major distributor acquisitions and warehouse expansions, developing purchasing systems, forecasting models, inventory controls, warehouse layouts, and logistics processes designed to support millions of incremental beverage cases while maintaining service levels and operational efficiency.

Most recently, he served as Demand Planning and Purchasing Mid Atlantic Supervisor, leading a purchasing team responsible for forecasting and ordering approximately 35 million cases of beverage products annually across five Reyes Beverage Group locations.

As Senior Operations Director, Voccio will oversee key areas of operational planning, purchasing, production coordination, inventory management, supplier relationships, logistics, and forecasting as Kultura Brands continues expanding its national footprint.

Stephen Wicker Named Regional Sales Director, Southeast

Stephen Wicker joins Kultura Brands with more than 20 years of hospitality and premium beverage leadership experience, having established an outstanding reputation within luxury hospitality and award winning cocktail programs.

Wicker has held leadership positions with Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. and Graspa Group, organizations recognized throughout the hospitality industry for innovation, operational excellence, and premium guest experiences.

Throughout his career, Wicker has managed high volume beverage operations, developed cocktail programs, trained hospitality professionals, implemented operational systems, and participated in international brand activations across New York, New Orleans, San Juan, Barcelona, Sydney, Cape Town, Singapore, and Oaxaca.

He has been part of hospitality teams recognized among the World's 50 Best Bars, North America's 50 Best Bars, America's Best Bar Team, and Best High Volume Cocktail Bar in America, distinctions widely regarded as among the industry's highest honors.

As Regional Sales Director, Southeast, Wicker will lead regional sales initiatives, distributor engagement, on premise development, hospitality partnerships, field execution, consumer activations, and commercial expansion throughout one of the country's fastest growing beverage markets.

Building the Infrastructure Behind Growth

As Kultura Brands continues executing its long term growth strategy, the Company remains focused on building an organization capable of supporting national expansion through disciplined execution, experienced leadership, and operational excellence.

The Company believes sustainable growth is achieved by combining exceptional brands with experienced professionals who understand every stage of the beverage value chain, from forecasting and production planning to distributor execution and consumer engagement.

The appointments of Voccio and Wicker represent another important milestone in that strategy.

Robert "Bobby" Billiki, President of Adios, commented:

"As we continue building Kultura Brands, we are committed to surrounding our brands with people who have spent their careers operating at the highest levels of the beverage industry. Chuck brings an extraordinary depth of operational knowledge developed over more than three decades with one of the largest beverage distributors in North America. Stephen has built his career creating exceptional hospitality experiences and developing premium beverage programs that have earned international recognition. Together, they significantly strengthen our ability to execute as we continue expanding across the United States."

Brent Albin, Executive Vice President of Business Development for Kultura Brands, added:

"Every successful consumer brand is built on execution. Bringing leaders like Chuck and Stephen into Kultura Brands reflects the type of organization we are building. Chuck understands the operational discipline required to move millions of beverage cases through complex distribution networks. Stephen understands how brands earn credibility with distributors, retailers, operators, and consumers. Their experience complements our existing leadership team and reinforces our commitment to building a world class beverage company from the ground up."

The Company expects both executives to play meaningful roles as Kultura Brands continues expanding distribution, strengthening retail partnerships, supporting new product launches, and increasing its presence across key markets throughout the United States.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a consumer products company focused on developing, acquiring, and scaling innovative beverage, wellness, and lifestyle brands. Through experienced leadership, strategic partnerships, disciplined operations, and national distribution relationships, the Company is building an integrated platform designed to create long term value for customers, partners, and shareholders.

Investor Relations

Kultura Brands, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kulturabrands.com

Website: www.kulturabrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, commercial expansion, distribution opportunities, operational initiatives, management expectations, future performance, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, changes in market conditions, competitive factors, supply chain constraints, regulatory developments, financing availability, customer demand, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-accelerates-national-growth-strategy-with-the-appointment-1201595