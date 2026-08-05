Trustifi Launches Collaboration Platform to Close the MS 365 Gaps for MSPs and Their Clients

Channel-First Security Innovator Now Offers Channel Partners Greater Oversight, Control and Protection Across Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint

Key Takeaways

Trustifi Collaboration Shield is a security platform designed to extend email-grade protection across Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint collaboration environments.

The solution addresses growing security and compliance gaps created as sensitive data, files and threats move beyond the inbox into everyday collaboration workflows.

While purpose-built to support the needs of MSPs and MSSPs, this platform provides centralized policy enforcement, DLP, threat detection, analytics and audit-ready visibility to better protect any business.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Trustifi, a provider of AI-driven, next-generation email cybersecurity solutions, announced Trustifi Collaboration Shield, a security platform that extends email-grade protection into Microsoft 365 collaboration environments, including Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint. This innovative solution is purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs, especially those serving regulated industries. Collaboration Shield gives administrators one platform for detecting sensitive data, stopping collaboration-based threats, enforcing policies and maintaining audit-ready visibility across the collaboration tools employees use every day.

Organizations increasingly rely on collaboration platforms to share files and communicate with co-workers, contractors and customers, allowing sensitive data and malicious content to move beyond the inbox into less-protected environments. Trustifi Collaboration Shield addresses that risk by extending email-grade security and policy enforcement across Microsoft 365 collaboration workflows, scanning protected files and messages for sensitive data and threats, flagging risky activity, triggering automated responses and giving administrators the visibility needed to investigate incidents quickly.

"Email remains one of the most important security battlegrounds, but it is no longer the only place where business-critical data moves," said Jeff Spridgeon, CEO of Trustifi. "MSPs and IT teams need a simpler way to protect the full communication and collaboration environment without adding another complex management burden. Collaboration Shield brings email, file and collaboration security together with one policy engine and one console, so partners can protect customers more effectively and create new revenue streams."

"Email has always had a security perimeter - the collaboration layer never did," said Maor Dahan, Chief Technology Officer of Trustifi. "Business-critical data now moves through Teams messages, OneDrive shares and SharePoint sites with almost no visibility, and that's exactly where risk hides. Collaboration Shield was built to expose those blind spots by continuously scanning content across Microsoft 365 collaboration workloads and applying DLP classification, threat detection and automated file quarantine backed by custom rule engines and reviewer workflows. With multi-tenant administration and cross-tenant analytics, MSPs can surface sensitive data exposure they couldn't see before, contain malicious files or messages in minutes instead of days, and enforce a single, consistent policy layer across every Microsoft 365 environment they protect."

The platform supports more than 70 built-in sensitivity types, including personally identifiable information, financial data, protected health information, credentials, API keys, passwords and private keys. Administrators can map detections to major compliance frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, PCI-DSS, CCPA, FERPA, GLBA, POPI, LGPD and PDPO, while dashboards and analytics surface protected users, total resources, DLP violations, detected threats, trends, top users, source breakdowns and sensitivity-type distribution. Investigation and forensics tools allow IT professionals to drill into files, users, resources and events with severity-coded timelines and full file details.

Trustifi Collaboration Shield is now available to MSPs and MSSPs interested in providing greater protection to their business clients. The solution includes multi-tenant support, works with all Microsoft 365 plans and can be deployed quickly for organizations seeking stronger protection across collaboration environments.

For more information on Trustifi and the company's full array of cybersecurity and awareness training solutions, visit, https://www.trustifi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn. Learn more about Trustifi Collaboration Shield and how it helps MSPs and MSSPs in a live webinar, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a leading email security provider delivering zero-trust inbound and outbound email protection. Designed for MSPs and IT teams, Trustifi's cloud-based solutions protect organizations from phishing, ransomware, business email compromise, and data loss while ensuring compliance and secure email communications. Trustifi helps organizations of all sizes secure email without complexity.

Contact:

CommCentric (for Trustifi)

Trustifi@pr.commcentric.com

SOURCE: Trustifi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trustifi-launches-collaboration-platform-to-close-the-ms-365-gaps-1201602