Capital Jets Expands Fleet with Addition of Learjet 60XR

Aircraft Management & Air Charter Operator Continues Growth Following ARGUS Platinum Achievement

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Capital Jets, an aircraft management company and 14 CFR Part 135 aircraft operator, has expanded its operations with the addition of a Learjet 60XR. Based at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the aircraft will serve routes across the Southeast, focusing on New York and Miami.

The Learjet 60XR is known for its speed, range, and cabin comfort (~2,400 nm range, Mach 0.81 cruise speed, stand-up cabin), and is well-suited for travel throughout the United States. The aircraft accommodates up to seven passengers and provides access to airports not served by commercial airlines, offering greater flexibility and efficiency for business and leisure travelers.

"This fleet expansion marks a significant milestone in our continued growth trajectory across both aircraft management and charter services," said Anthony Temperino, Director of Operations.

Capital Jets recently earned the ARGUS Platinum Rating, one of the most respected independent safety ratings in business aviation. The Platinum Rating is awarded to operators that successfully complete an on-site comprehensive audit of their safety systems, operational controls, pilot standards, maintenance practices, and regulatory compliance.

About Capital Jets

Capital Jets is a South Carolina-based private aviation operator specializing in aircraft management, aircraft acquisitions, and on-demand charter. Operating a fleet that includes the Learjet 60 family, the company serves private clients and corporate travelers across the United States with a focus on safety, transparency, and personalized service. For more information, visit https://capitaljets.com/.

Contact: ops@capitaljets.com

SOURCE: Capital Jets

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/capital-jets-expands-fleet-with-addition-of-learjet-60xr-1201631