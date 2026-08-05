Maison Solutions, Inc: Maison Solutions Inc. Receives 2026 Global Recognition Award in Innovation Category

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Maison Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq:MSS) ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company"), a specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise to U.S. consumers, today announced that it has received a 2026 Global Recognition Award for its extraordinary achievements and pioneering contributions in the Specialty Grocery Retail industry.

The award recognizes Maison Solutions' efforts to advance an AI-enabled initiative in specialty grocery retail and food supply chain operations. The recognition reflects the Company's broader strategy to modernize its operating model, improve visibility across its business and enhance core workflows involving inventory, purchasing, vendor coordination, store execution and management decision-making.

Advancing an AI-Native Operating Model

Maison Solutions is modernizing its retail platform by combining its operating experience, industry knowledge and store-level data with emerging artificial intelligence capabilities.

Specialty grocery retail requires operators to manage complex product assortments, perishable inventory, changing customer demand, fragmented supply chain information and narrow operating margins. These conditions create a need for greater visibility, faster decision-making and more consistent execution across the organization.

Maison Solutions believes that technology can play a central role in improving how these operating challenges are managed. The Company's strategy is focused on moving core retail and supply chain processes away from fragmented, manual and reactive workflows toward a more connected, data-driven and intelligent operating model.

Maison Solutions views the exploration of AI-native capabilities as a component of its evolving operating infrastructure rather than as a standalone technology initiative.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects Maison Solutions' commitment to modernizing how specialty grocery retail operations are managed," said John Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "Our objective is to build a more connected operating model that links data, decision-making and execution across our retail platform. We believe this approach can strengthen operating discipline, improve responsiveness and support the long-term development of Maison Solutions."

"Maison Solutions Inc. stood out for its stated strategy of exploring the application of artificial intelligence to important operational challenges in grocery retail," said Alex Sterling, a spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards.

Priority Areas Across Retail and Supply Chain Operations

As part of its broader strategy, Maison Solutions is advancing AI-native capabilities intended to modernize core workflows and improve how information is used throughout its retail and supply chain operations.

Current areas of focus include:

Demand and inventory intelligence: Enhancing demand planning and inventory management through improved analysis of customer demand, product movement, purchasing requirements and inventory conditions to support forecasting and replenishment decisions.

Purchasing and vendor coordination: Modernizing ordering, procurement, product inquiries, supplier communication and related workflows through more connected and intelligent operating processes.

Store and SKU performance: Building greater visibility into sales, margins, inventory conditions and execution trends at the product and store levels to support more timely operating decisions.

Multimodal and agentic workflows: Advancing the use of voice, image, text and structured business data to improve how employees and suppliers interact with operating systems across retail, customer service and supply chain activities.

The Company believes these initiatives may support Maison Solutions' transition toward a more integrated and technology-enabled operating platform, reduce reliance on fragmented manual processes, improve operating visibility and support more consistent execution across its business.

Maison Solutions' existing retail network and industry experience provide a practical foundation for this strategy. As part of its previously announced non-binding strategic collaboration with SupplyAi and MiniMax, the Company intends to work with SupplyAi on the development and integration of technologies tailored to actual operating requirements, prioritizing capabilities that address measurable business needs and can be incorporated into real-world grocery retail workflows.

About Maison Solutions Inc.

Maison Solutions Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, particularly to members of Asian American communities. The Company is committed to providing Asian fresh produce, meat, seafood and other daily necessities in a manner that caters to traditional Asian American family values and cultural norms, while also accounting for the faster-paced lifestyle of younger generations and the diverse makeup of the communities in which the Company operates. The Company's grocery retail operations are located in Southern California and Arizona under the HK Good Fortune and Lee Lee International brands. For more information about Maison Solutions, please visit www.maisonsolutionsinc.com. Follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans and expectations concerning the integration and use of AI-native capabilities; the potential benefits of technology-enabled workflows for operational visibility, demand planning, inventory management, procurement, supplier communication, store performance, customer service and management decision-making; potential technology development and integration initiatives and strategic collaborations; and other statements that are not historical facts and may address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, plans, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including the possibility that contemplated technologies may not be successfully developed, integrated or commercially deployed; and that any deployed technologies may not produce the anticipated benefits. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), copies of which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: Maison Solutions Inc. | Email: info@maisonsolutionsinc.com

SOURCE: Maison Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/maison-solutions-inc.-receives-2026-global-recognition-award-in-innovati-1201659