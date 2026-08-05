Tryllium Announces Industry Workshop Featuring Veteran Voice Director Wes Gleason

Client Abacus Entertainment will host acclaimed casting and voice director Wes Gleason for his first workshop with the company on October 17, giving voice actors direct access to an accomplished industry professional.



NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Tryllium announced today that its client, Abacus Entertainment, will host veteran casting and voice director Wes Gleason for his first workshop with the company on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The live online workshop gives voice actors the opportunity to learn directly one of the voice directors behind some of the entertainment industry's most recognizable video game and animated franchises. His career spans video games, animation, television, and streaming productions.

At Abacus Entertainment, workshops are designed to give actors more than performance instruction. By learning directly from professionals who cast, direct, produce, and perform in today's voice over industry, participants gain practical insight into the creative decisions, collaboration, and expectations that shape professional voice acting. Wes Gleason's upcoming workshop reflects that philosophy, offering actors direct access to an accomplished industry professional whose career spans video games, animation, streaming, and television.

The Wes Gleason Video Game Character Workshop will focus on character performance for interactive entertainment, providing participants with practical insight into performance techniques, creative collaboration, and the professional expectations behind today's video game industry. Drawing from decades of experience directing actors across multiple entertainment mediums, Gleason will share real-world perspectives on creating believable, emotionally grounded performances while helping actors better understand what directors look for in the recording booth.

Over the course of his career, Gleason has voice directed award-winning video game and animation projects for major game developers, television studios, and entertainment companies. His work spans interactive entertainment, animated television, streaming productions, and feature projects, giving him broad experience directing performances across multiple genres and production styles.

His credits include projects featuring Batman, Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, We Bare Bears, Apple & Onion, Victor and Valentino, Clarence, and numerous other animated productions. His background also includes theater, scripted television development at DreamWorks SKG, live-action television and film production, reality television casting, and voice over direction for William Morris and William Morris Endeavor.

"Some of the most valuable lessons come from the people actively doing the work," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tryllium. "Wes Gleason's career spans some of the entertainment industry's most recognizable games and animated franchises, but what makes this workshop valuable is the opportunity for actors to learn how those productions come together from the director's perspective. That kind of insight can have a lasting impact on an actor's approach to performance."

"Wes brings an incredible depth of experience to our students," said the team at Abacus Entertainment. "His career spans some of the most recognized names in video games and animation, but what makes him such an outstanding instructor is his ability to translate that experience into practical guidance that actors can immediately apply to their work. We're thrilled to welcome him to Abacus for the first time."

As storytelling continues to evolve across video games and animation, the demand for authentic, emotionally grounded performances continues to grow. Workshops led by professionals actively working in the industry give actors valuable insight into how performances are developed, directed, and refined while providing practical knowledge they can immediately apply to auditions and recording sessions.

The Wes Gleason Video Game Character Workshop will be held live via Zoom on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. The workshop is open to aspiring and professional voice actors interested in strengthening their character performance skills for video games and animation.

About Abacus Entertainment

Abacus Entertainment is a New York City voice over coaching and demo production studio that works with actors at every stage of their careers. Founded by Bruce Kronenberg and Bryant Falk, the studio combines performance coaching with professional demo production in a collaborative environment where actors develop both their craft and the practical understanding needed to navigate today's voice over industry. Through private coaching, workshops, consultations, and demo production, Abacus helps actors build performance skills while preparing for opportunities across commercials, animation, video games, audiobooks, narration, and other areas of professional voiceover.

Learn more at abacus.nyc

About Tryllium

Tryllium is a strategic public relations and communications agency specializing in media relations, brand storytelling, thought leadership, and reputation management. The agency partners with organizations, brands, and creative professionals to increase visibility through strategic communications that build credibility, strengthen relationships, and amplify meaningful stories.

Media Contact

Veronica Green

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

For more information, visit Tyrllium.com

SOURCE: Tryllium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tryllium-announces-industry-workshop-featuring-veteran-voice-dir-1201697