GTA Holdings Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA" or the "Company"), an investment holding company whose subsidiary is principally involved in the provision of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") related services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components, is pleased to announce that it has signed an underwriting agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad ("HLIB") for its upcoming initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). HLIB is acting as the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for the IPO.

From L-R: Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad; Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, GTA Holdings Berhad

The signing of the underwriting agreement represents a significant milestone in GTA's proposed listing and underscores the Company's continued progress in strengthening its position as one of Malaysia's specialised aviation MRO service providers. The agreement reflects confidence in GTA's proven business model, operational excellence and long-term growth prospects, while reaffirming both parties' commitment to the successful execution of the proposed IPO. As outlined in the Company's exposure prospectus, will involve the public issue of 205,000,000 new ordinary shares in GTA, representing approximately 15.87% of the enlarged issued share capital, together with an offer for sale of 124,000,000 existing shares, representing approximately 9.60% of the enlarged issued share capital of 1,291,347,300 shares. In total, the IPO comprises 329,000,000 shares, representing approximately 25.48% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The allocation of the IPO shares will be offered as follows:-

1. Institutional offering of up to 251,519,100 IPO shares, representing approximately 19.48% of the enlarged issued share capital:-

127,519,100 new shares, representing approximately 9.87% of the enlarged issued share capital, to institutional and selected investors; and

124,000,000 existing shares, representing approximately 9.60% of the enlarged issued share capital, to institutional and selected investors.

2. Retail offering of 77,480,900 IPO shares, representing approximately 6.00% of the enlarged issued share capital:-

64,567,400 IPO shares, representing approximately 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital, for application by the Malaysian public via balloting, of which 32,283,700 shares are set aside for Bumiputera investors and 32,283,700 shares are set aside for non-Bumiputera investors; and

12,913,500 IPO shares, representing approximately 1.00% of the enlarged issued share capital, reserved for application by eligible directors and employees under the Pink Form Allocation.

HLIB will underwrite the entire 77,480,900 IPO shares under the retail offering, subject to the clawback and reallocation provisions set out in the exposure prospectus. The balance shares under the institutional offering will be placed out to institutional and selected investors.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad, Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, said, "The signing of this underwriting agreement marks another important achievement in GTA's IPO journey as we move closer to our proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. More importantly, it reinforces our confidence as we continue executing our long-term growth strategy and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."

"Over the years, GTA has established itself as a trusted aviation MRO solutions provider through our technical expertise, strong customer relationships and strategic collaborations with global industry partners. This milestone will position GTA to accelerate the next phase of our growth, strengthen our regional presence and create sustainable value for our shareholders, customers, employees and all stakeholders."

Dato' Nonee added:

"The proceeds from the Public Issue will be strategically deployed to support our long-term growth plan through the establishment of a new operating facility, the expansion of our helicopter MRO footprint into the Middle East, and the diversification of our capabilities into the high-value landing gear, wheels and brakes MRO segment. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated to working capital requirements and the defrayment of listing expenses. These investments are expected to expand our operational capacity, broaden our portfolio of aviation support services, unlock new growth opportunities across international markets, and further strengthen GTA's position as a leading integrated aviation MRO provider."

Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Ms. Lee Jim Leng, commented, "We are indeed pleased to have played a key role in reaching this important milestone for GTA Holdings Berhad's proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities. GTA operates in a specialised segment of the aviation support industry with a long-term proven track record of technical capabilities and industry relationships that will provide GTA with a meaningful platform for growth. We believe the proposed listing will enhance the Company's profile and help support its next phase of expansion."

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About GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA")

GTA Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company, while its wholly-owned subsidiary is a specialised aviation support company in Malaysia, principally involved in the provision of related MRO services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, its subsidiary serves customers in regulated and mission-critical segments of the aviation industry, including aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets. Backed by its technical know-how, industry experience and OEM-linked relationships within the aviation ecosystem, its subsidiary is focused on strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in the broader aerospace services market.

For more information, visit https://globalturbineasia.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of GTA Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: GTA Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/gta-holdings-berhad-signs-underwriting-agreement-with-hong-leong-investment-b-1201719