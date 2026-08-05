Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Orange Underwriters, LLC DBA Orange Insurance Services ("Orange"), a technology-driven managing general agency (MGA) focused on Florida's non-standard personal automobile insurance market, today announced that it has exceeded a major pre-launch milestone by securing commitments from 50 independent insurance agencies ahead of its planned August launch. Based on the strong pace of appointments and growing market demand, the company now expects to partner with 75 to 100 agencies during its first month of operations.

The achievement reflects strong enthusiasm from Florida's independent agency community, many of whom have been seeking additional underwriting capacity, responsive service, and technology that simplifies the insurance buying experience.

"Our original objective was to launch with 50 quality agency partners, and reaching that milestone before writing our first policy is an incredible accomplishment," said Dean Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Underwriters. "The response we've received from agents across Florida has exceeded our expectations and validates our belief that there is significant demand for a modern, service-focused non-standard auto insurance platform. We're entering August with tremendous momentum and look forward to supporting our agency partners as they grow their businesses."

Orange combines experienced underwriting and claims professionals with modern technology to deliver a faster, more efficient experience for both agents and policyholders. The company's focus on disciplined underwriting, responsive service, and strong agency relationships positions it to become a leading provider in Florida's evolving automobile insurance marketplace.

Doug Stukel, Chief Executive Officer of HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK), praised the Orange team's execution and early success.

"Watching the Orange team execute against its launch plan has been impressive. They not only achieved their original goal of onboarding 50 agencies before launch, but they've continued to build momentum at a pace that puts them on track to welcome as many as 100 agencies during their first month of business. This is exactly the kind of disciplined execution and market enthusiasm we hoped to see, and we're excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

With agent appointments continuing throughout the state, Orange expects to expand its distribution network rapidly during August while maintaining a strong focus on underwriting quality, operational excellence, and exceptional agency service.

About Orange Underwriters, LLC

Orange Underwriters, LLC is a technology-enabled managing general agency specializing in non-standard personal automobile insurance. Built by insurance industry veterans with decades of underwriting, claims, operations, and technology experience, Orange is committed to providing independent agents with competitive products, responsive service, and innovative digital solutions that simplify the insurance experience for agents and policyholders alike.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by HPN Holdings, Inc.

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Source: HPN Holdings, Inc.