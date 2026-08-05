Oakland County, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - RazMania Midwest Festival hits Metro Detroit on August 29-30, 2026, for a weekend celebrating sports, collecting and the hobby community. The two-day annual event is expected to attract thousands of attendees from across the Midwest for one of the region's premier sports & TCG collectibles festivals.

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Key Takeaways:

RazMania Midwest Festival comes to Metro Detroit on August 29-30, 2026 at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac, drawing thousands for a two-day sports and TCG collectibles event.

Attendees buy, sell and trade cards, comics, memorabilia and more while meeting 50+ professional athletes through autograph signings, photo ops and interactive fan experiences.

RazMania partners with Pontiac United and the Boys & Girls Club of Troy to host hundreds of local youth for athlete meet-and-greets and hobby experiences.

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About RazMania

Founded by Jason Raznick, Patrick Lane, and Elliot Lane, RazMania is a sports collectibles festival that brings together professional athletes, collectors, hobby businesses and fans for a weekend dedicated to sports cards, TCG, Pokémon, comics, memorabilia and collectibles. Through athlete appearances, interactive experiences and hundreds of exhibitors, RazMania creates a destination where collectors can buy, sell, trade and celebrate the hobby together while inspiring the next generation of fans through community partnerships and youth outreach.

About Pontiac United

Pontiac United is a nonprofit youth and community organization dedicated to educating, empowering, mentoring, and creating opportunities for children and young adults. Pontiac United provides all youth programs completely free of charge.

Programs include dance, choir, step, martial arts, basketball, baseball, robotics, tutoring, mentoring, drama and theater, college preparation, SAT and ACT support, civic engagement, leadership development, and community service opportunities.

Through these programs, Pontiac United provides young people with a safe, positive, encouraging, and inclusive environment where they can discover their talents, develop confidence, build meaningful relationships, and reach their full potential.

Community partnerships, sponsorships, volunteers, and donations make it possible for Pontiac United to continue offering these life-changing opportunities without placing a financial burden on the youth and families it serves.

Website: www.PontiacUnited.com

About Boys & Girls Club of Troy

The roots of the Boys & Girls Club of Troy, as it is today known, can be traced back to 1973 when the idea of establishing a Club for local youth was formulated. Through the efforts of determined community members, the Club was incorporated in 1974, and a permanent Board of Directors was created two years later. For nearly 50 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Troy has served its community by providing a safe and positive place for young people.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Troy is to provide a safe, positive place for youth to Grow, Learn, Play, Interact, and Develop into Self-Reliant, Responsible, and Contributing members of the community.

Website: www.bgctroy.org

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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Source: Reportable, Inc.