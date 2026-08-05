EQS-News: Onsetto / Key word(s): Financial

Live Oak Bank Selects Onsetto to Strengthen Business Banking Growth and Deposit Activation



05.08.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Onsetto's SwitchAssist Helps Banks Turn New Business Accounts Into Activated Primary Relationships Through Structured Onboarding and Account Transition Support

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - August 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Onsetto, a fintech company helping financial institutions grow business deposits and activate primary business banking relationships, today announced that Live Oak Bank has selected Onsetto's SwitchAssist platform to enhance the way business customers transition and activate their banking relationships. As competition for business deposits intensifies, banks are increasingly focused not only on acquiring new business accounts, but also on ensuring those accounts become fully engaged, primary operating relationships. SwitchAssist helps financial institutions close the gap between account opening and account activation by providing a structured activation experience for business customers and bankers. Through SwitchAssist, Live Oak Bank will be able to guide business customers through the critical steps involved in moving a banking relationship, including updating payment instructions, transitioning recurring transactions, notifying vendors and customers, activating treasury and payment services, and establishing new operating workflows. "At Live Oak Bank, we are committed to helping business owners succeed with banking experiences that are simpler, easier, faster, and more efficient," said Live Oak's Chief Banking Officer Mark Moroz. "SwitchAssist provides a structured approach that helps reduce friction, improve onboarding, and accelerate activation so customers can realize value from their banking relationship more quickly." For many banks, business account opening is only the first step. The greater challenge is helping customers move their real financial activity; deposits, payments, payroll, treasury services, and vendor relationships to the new institution. Without a structured activation process, new accounts may remain underutilized, deposits may stay elsewhere, and customer attrition risk can increase. Onsetto was built to help banks solve this challenge. SwitchAssist provides the growth infrastructure banks need to operationalize business account activation, reduce customer friction, support banker follow-up, and convert newly acquired accounts into deeper, more valuable commercial relationships. "Banks are under pressure to grow business deposits, deepen relationships, and reduce attrition, but many still rely on manual processes to help customers transition after account opening," said Cale Johnston, Founder and CEO of Onsetto. "SwitchAssist gives financial institutions a structured activation framework that helps business customers move their operating activity and establish the bank as their primary financial partner. Live Oak Bank's selection of Onsetto reinforces the importance of activation as a core part of business banking growth." SwitchAssist combines customer-facing workflows, banker enablement tools, progress visibility, and activation best practices to create a more consistent and scalable transition experience. For banks, the platform supports deposit growth, treasury services adoption, customer engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term relationship value. With 21 financial institutions currently live on the platform, Onsetto continues to help banks and credit unions move beyond account acquisition and build repeatable processes for business banking activation. About Onsetto Onsetto is the Commercial Banking Operating Platform that helps financial institutions identify, activate, expand, and retain primary commercial banking relationships. Through a connected suite of solutions, including business account switching, prospecting intelligence, and treasury growth. Onsetto equips banks to accelerate commercial deposit growth, increase treasury adoption, and strengthen long-term customer relationships. Founded by the team behind ClickSWITCH, Onsetto is helping financial institutions modernize commercial banking by turning relationship growth into a repeatable operating model. Learn more at www.onsetto.com . Contact:

Lindsey Johnston

lindsey@onsetto.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Onsetto





05.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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