Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.: Circle CVI Advances Cardiovascular Imaging Innovation with cvi42 v6.5

New cvi42 v6.5 capabilities automate 4D Flow preprocessing, streamline CT workflow, and enhance reporting to help clinicians move from acquisition to insight faster

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI) today announced the release of cvi42 v6.5, the latest version of its cardiovascular imaging platform. The update introduces workflow automation, reporting enhancements, and platform improvements designed to help clinicians move more efficiently from acquisition to insight.

From prevention and early detection through diagnosis, planning, and surveillance, cardiovascular imaging plays a critical role in helping care teams make informed decisions across the patient journey. As Signify Research notes in its latest MRI market outlook, expanding access to advanced imaging will depend on continued innovation, streamlined workflows, and more efficient use of existing capacity - priorities reflected in cvi42 v6.5.

In cvi42|4D Flow, automated phase offset correction, anti-aliasing, and segmentation help remove steps that can slow advanced analysis, supporting faster, more reproducible interpretation. A redesigned workflow with MPR navigation, velocity overlay, on-screen results, and up to 12 analysis planes helps readers assess more of the vasculature with less context switching and less manual preparation.

In cvi42|CORE CT, editable plaque segmentation, expanded calcium scoring references, and broader coronary CTA and PowerScribe support are intended to streamline interpretation and improve communication of findings. Circle CVI also introduced a Plaque Education Report for referring physicians, helping extend the value of imaging beyond the reading room and support patient conversations with clearer visual output.

cvi42|Quantitative Perfusion adds improved motion correction, a redesigned polar map display, and native integration into cvi42|Report, while reporting updates allow direct PDF printing and new vascular CT templates to reduce friction in report generation. Simplified TLS configuration also helps hospital IT teams reduce setup burden and support easier deployment.

"4D Flow has never been short on clinical value. What held it back was the preparation," said Scott Galbari, Chief Product Officer, Circle CVI. "In v6.5 that work happens automatically when the case is opened."

"A cardiovascular study produces far more information than any report can carry," said Dr. Kevin Steel, Chief Medical Officer, Circle CVI. "v6.5 shortens the path from acquisition to a reproducible measurement, and the Plaque Education Report gives the referring physician something they can actually discuss with the patient."

cvi42 v6.5 is available globally to existing customers as part of their current agreement. Feature availability varies by regulatory clearance in each market

To request a demonstration of cvi42 v6.5, visit circlecvi.com/get-started.

About Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI) is a Canadian-based company founded in 2007 with a mission to develop innovative software solutions that enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and ultimately improve patient care. Circle's flagship platform, cvi42, delivers best-in-class image reading and reporting tools for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT. Today, millions of medical imaging exams each year, across 2,100+ hospitals in over 90 countries, are interpreted using Circle's cvi42 platform.

Media Contact

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc.

marketing@circlecvi.com | circlecvi.com

cvi42 is a registered trademark of Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. cvi42|Quantitative Perfusion is not for clinical use. Product features and availability are subject to regulatory clearance and vary by market.