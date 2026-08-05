Elektros, Inc.: BREAKING NEWS: Paradigm Shift Underway - ELEKTROS Advances Expanding Lithium Strategy and EV Patent Portfolio as Global Markets Spotlight the Future of Electrification

ELEKTROS Says Growing Awareness of Its Sierra Leone Hard-Rock Lithium Strategy and U.S. EV Charging Patent Is Bringing Increased Attention to the Company's Long-Term Vision

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Record equity markets and accelerating demand for battery materials continue to place greater attention on companies participating in the electrification economy. ELEKTROS Inc. reiterated that it remains dedicated to advancing its hard-rock lithium initiatives, protecting its patented EV charging technology and evaluating strategic business opportunities that may enhance long-term shareholder value.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / As U.S. equity markets continue reaching historic record levels, investor interest in electrification, critical minerals, advanced energy technologies and emerging growth companies remains strong. ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) today reiterated its continued focus on advancing its hard-rock lithium mining initiatives, electric vehicle charging patent strategy and broader long-term growth objectives.

The Company continues to believe this summer's powerful market environment has created renewed enthusiasm across many areas of the public markets, including microcap and penny-stock companies positioned around next-generation industries. ELEKTROS continues to believe that growing awareness of its rare-earth and critical-minerals vision, its hard-rock lithium initiatives in Sierra Leone and its advanced EV charging intellectual property is helping introduce the Company to a broader community of retail, microcap and institutional investors around the world.

Management continues to believe the worldwide transition toward electric mobility, battery storage and next-generation charging infrastructure remains to create meaningful opportunities across the lithium and EV ecosystem. The Company further continues to believe that attractive market entry points can encourage investors to study emerging companies at an early stage; however, ELEKTROS emphasizes that all investment decisions should be made only after careful, independent due diligence and consideration of each investor's individual financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

Recent reporting by the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and China Daily has highlighted the growing importance of lithium supply chains, battery materials, refining capacity and EV infrastructure as global demand remains to expand.

ELEKTROS remains pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone while also advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times.

Elon Musk has previously stated: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology. In the absence of that, I don't think it's possible to make an electric car that is competitive with a gasoline car."

The Company also remains evaluating strategic opportunities involving its patent portfolio, including potential licensing discussions and other strategic alternatives, while remaining committed to protecting its intellectual property.

"We believe today's valuation offers investors an opportunity worth careful consideration. In our opinion, purchasing shares at a bottom-basement discount can resemble owning options that never expire, allowing shareholders to participate in our future vision for as long as they choose to remain invested. That is our belief-not a guarantee-and we invite penny-stock enthusiasts, microcap investors and institutions alike to evaluate ELEKTROS independently." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"Management believes that purchasing ELEKTROS equity at what we believe is a bottom-basement valuation is like owning options that never expire. In our opinion, today's entry point provides long-term investors the opportunity to participate in our vision for as long as they choose to remain shareholders. This reflects management's belief and is not a guarantee of future performance." - Management

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/breaking-news-paradigm-shift-underway-elektros-advances-expanding-lithium-strategy-and-e-1201781