Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. (CSE: MLKM) ("Mayo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT TRADING GROUP

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investor

ABOUT MAYO LAKE MINERALS INC.

Mayo is actively engaged in the exploration, discovery and development of three precious metal properties covering 145.6 square kilometres in the Mayo-Keno area of the Mayo Mining District. All properties lie within the traditional territory of the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation.

The Company's flagship 86 km² Anderson-Davidson Project is located within the Tombstone Gold Belt, one of Canada's most active districts for Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS), where neighbouring companies continue to report significant exploration success. Mayo also owns the 44 km² Carlin-Roop Silver Property and the diversified Edmonton Property, all strategically located in one of Canada's premier mineral exploration regions.

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Source: Mayo Lake Minerals Inc.