The Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey Committee is proud to announce the launch of a statewide initiative to identify and preserve the stories of New Jersey families whose ancestors fled Ireland during An Gorta Mór (The Great Hunger). We invite descendants, historians, genealogists, educators, and community members to join us in ensuring these remarkable journeys are never forgotten.

Families whose ancestors fled Ireland during the Great Hunger (1845-1852) are invited to help preserve their stories as part of the Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey.

Thousands of New Jersey families may unknowingly hold an untold chapter of Irish history.

The Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey has launched a significant statewide initiative inviting descendants of Irish immigrants who fled An Gorta Mór (The Great Hunger) between 1845 and 1852 to share their family's story and help preserve one of history's most significant migrations before these memories are lost to time.

The Global Irish Famine Way extends from the National Famine Way in Ireland to follow the journeys of all the Irish Famine emigrants around the world, including the UK, Canada, the United States, South Africa, and Australia. These evocative and iconic Bronze Shoes and accompanying information that mark the National Famine Way the Mother Trail, will also now signify each key location on the Global Irish Famine Way.

Starting at the National Famine Museum, (https://strokestownpark.ie/national-faminemuseum/) which is cared for by the Irish Heritage Trust, the National Famine Way is a 165km trail in Ireland that traces the footsteps of 1,490 tenants from Strokestown, Roscommon, to Dublin in 1847 during the Great Irish Famine. It was to be their last journey on Irish soil and forte two thirds who survived the Coffin Ships the first on their way to new lives in North America as part of the Irish diaspora.

During the Great Hunger, approximately one million people died and another one million were forced to emigrate from Ireland. Tens of thousands crossed the Atlantic aboard overcrowded emigrant vessels later known as "coffin ships." Many ultimately settled in New Jersey, where generations of their descendants continue to live today. Their courage, sacrifice, and resilience helped shape the communities we know today, yet many of their stories have never been documented.

The Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey believes that countless New Jersey families possess stories, photographs, letters, family Bibles, ship manifests, and treasured memories that have never been shared publicly. This initiative represents a significant statewide effort to identify, research, and preserve these extraordinary journeys as part of a permanent historical archive.

Families are encouraged to submit whatever information they have about an ancestor who emigrated from Ireland during the Great Hunger. Whether it is a family surname, the county they came from, a treasured photograph, an old letter, or simply a story handed down through generations, every detail can help unlock a family's history.

Even if your family knows very little about its Irish ancestors, we encourage you to participate. A dedicated team of volunteer historians and genealogical researchers will work alongside participating families to uncover, document, and preserve each family's journey. Every submission will be carefully reviewed, and committee members may contact families as additional research is conducted.

Submitted stories may become part of the Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey Digital Story Archive and may be featured through a QR code at New Jersey's future Bronze Shoes Memorial, allowing visitors to connect with the personal stories behind this international memorial.

The initiative also celebrates a historic milestone for New Jersey's Irish-American community. The Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Essex County Chapter, has been selected as the home of New Jersey's Bronze Shoes Memorial, making the Garden State part of the internationally recognized Global Irish Famine Way, a 45,000-kilometer worldwide heritage trail that began as the National Irish Famine Way in Ireland,

Inspired by the original pair of bound children's shoes discovered in a famine-era cottage near Strokestown, County Roscommon, Ireland, the Bronze Shoes have become an internationally recognized symbol of remembrance, resilience, and hope. The New Jersey memorial will honor the lives forever changed by the Great Hunger while creating a permanent place where visitors can learn about the families whose journeys helped shape New Jersey and the United States.

"History is preserved one story at a time," said Ken "Karl" Burke, Chairman of the Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey. "We believe thousands of New Jersey families hold pieces of this remarkable history. Whether you have an old photograph, a family story, or only a surname, we hope you'll come forward. Together, we can ensure these journeys will never be forgotten."

The international leaders of the Global Irish Famine Way (GIFW) Caroilin Callery of the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park and Irish Diplomat Eamonn McKee have appointed two well known individuals from the Irish community as national U.S. Co-Convenors: Professor Christine Kinealy of Quinnipiac University, Connecticut and Hilary T. Beirne, from Roscommon, former Chairman of the NYC St. Patrick's Day Foundation and Founding Director at Irish America 250.

Volunteers Needed

The Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey is also seeking volunteers to assist with:

Historical Genealogical Research

Family Story Collection

Community Outreach

Education Programs

Event Planning

Fundraising Sponsorships

Marketing Communications

Whether you are an experienced genealogist, historian, educator, student, or simply someone passionate about Irish heritage, your talents can help preserve this important chapter of history.

Learn More Share Your Story Volunteer Donate

Whether you have a family story to share, would like to volunteer your time, support the Bronze Shoes Memorial, or simply learn more about this historic initiative, we invite you to become part of preserving New Jersey's Irish heritage.

Website: https://www.globalirishfaminewaynj.org

Share Your Story: https://www.globalirishfaminewaynj.org/share-your-story

Volunteer: https://www.globalirishfaminewaynj.org/get-involved

Donate: https://www.globalirishfaminewaynj.org/donate

About Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey

The Global Irish Famine Way New Jersey is a volunteer-led initiative dedicated to preserving the stories of those who fled Ireland during An Gorta Mór (The Great Hunger) and honoring their legacy through historical research, education, community engagement, and the installation of New Jersey's Bronze Shoes Memorial

Working in partnership with Irish organizations, historians, educators, genealogists, and community volunteers, the initiative is creating a permanent digital archive of Irish Famine immigrant stories while ensuring that the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who came before us will never be forgotten.

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