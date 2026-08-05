Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China verschärft den Druck - Heavy Rare Earths werden zum geopolitischen Machtinstrument
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.08.2026 16:18 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BingX Unveils 2 Million USDT Multi-Asset Trading Campaign Around Today's Most-Watched Market Trends

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a 2 million USDT trading campaign inviting users to trade some of today's most active market opportunities across cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, forex, commodities, and other asset classes.

Running from August 5 to August 31, 2026 (UTC+8), the campaign marks the fifth edition of BingX's Global Capital Gala series. The campaign encourages users to explore trending opportunities across multiple asset classes through BingX's unified multi-asset trading platform.

The campaign arrives as narratives, particularly those across the artificial intelligence and memory technology industries, continue to attract market attention, alongside a wave of earnings reports from major global companies. By bringing these opportunities together, BingX enables traders to respond to market-moving events across multiple asset classes as they unfold.

Participants can earn rewards by completing market trend-themed trading tasks throughout the campaign. These include incentives for first-time trading, daily futures trading, reaching cumulative futures trading milestones, and participating in market trend-themed events. Eligible users who complete the applicable requirements will be able to claim trading bonus rewards and share in the total prize pool.

"Markets no longer move in isolation," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "A major earnings report can influence AI stocks, semiconductor companies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and broader market sentiment within hours. Traders increasingly want one platform where they can quickly access what's moving, rather than switching between different brokers or exchanges. That's exactly the experience BingX is building."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008677/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-unveils-2-million-usdt-multi-asset-trading-campaign-around-todays-most-watched-market-trends-302843842.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.