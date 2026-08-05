Envision Energy: Envision and Sasol Advance Future Energy Systems with Green Hydrogen Collaboration in South Africa

CHIFENG, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced a collaboration with Sasol, a global energy and chemicals company, to advance the design study of a potential green hydrogen system at Sasol's Sasolburg operations in South Africa. The collaboration marks an important step in exploring how future energy system can integrate renewable power, energy storage and electrolyser technologies to unlock new pathways to support the development of lower-carbon fuels and chemicals, including potential applications in eMethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF).

The collaboration was highlighted during a visit by South Africa's Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to Envision's Chifeng Hydrogen Net Zero Industrial Park in Inner Mongolia, as part of the South Africa-China Energy Investment Conference.

Leveraging Envision's expertise in renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen and AI-enabled energy management, the design study will evaluate how renewable power generation, energy storage and electrolyser systems can be integrated to optimise green hydrogen production based on energy availability, market conditions and operational requirements.

The design study is expected to be completed later this year and will provide technical and commercial insights to support potential future investment decisions. Sasol is evaluating opportunities to leverage its existing industrial capabilities and infrastructure while exploring technologies that can support its energy transition pathway and future market opportunities.

"Green hydrogen will play a critical role in reshaping hard-to-abate industries and creating new pathways for sustainable growth. Through AI-powered energy infrastructure and innovative technologies across renewables, storage and green hydrogen, Envision is working with global partners like Sasol to pioneer future energy systems that are infinite, intelligent and inexpensive, accelerating industrial transformation and creating new opportunities for industries and communities worldwide." said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Line at Envision Energy.

"The design study with Envision is an important step in assessing how integrated renewables, energy storage and electrolyser technologies could support cost-competitive green hydrogen production at Sasolburg. By drawing on leading global expertise, we can evaluate how these technologies may contribute to future lower-carbon fuel and chemical value chains, while building on Sasol's existing industrial capabilities," said Danie Cronje, Sasol Senior Vice President: Business Building.

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