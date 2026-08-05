DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Hyperphosphatemia Market Set for Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Novel Therapeutics and Rising CKD Burden | DelveInsight

The hyperphosphatemia market is projected to witness steady growth, driven by the increasing global prevalence of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension, along with a growing dialysis patient population. Additionally, the emergence of novel therapies such as TS-172 (Taisho Pharmaceutical), AP-301 (Alebund Pharmaceuticals), Oxylanthanum Carbonate (Unicycive Therapeutics), AP306 (R1 Therapeutics), and others, targeting intestinal phosphate absorption pathways, such as NHE3 inhibitors, is anticipated to transform the treatment landscape during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Hyperphosphatemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hyperphosphatemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Hyperphosphatemia Market Summary

The total market size of hyperphosphatemia in the 7MM is expected to rise by 2036.

The United States accounted for the largest hyperphosphatemia treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Hyperphosphatemia is observed in approximately 1.4% of patients with CKD stages I-II, while its prevalence increases to around 2.3% in patients with CKD stages III-IV.

of patients with CKD stages I-II, while its prevalence increases to around in patients with CKD stages III-IV. Leading hyperphosphatemia companies, such as Taisho Pharmaceutical, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Unicycive Therapeutics, R1 Therapeutics, and others, are developing new hyperphosphatemia treatment drugs that can be available in the hyperphosphatemia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new hyperphosphatemia treatment drugs that can be available in the hyperphosphatemia market in the coming years. The promising hyperphosphatemia therapies in clinical trials include TS-172, AP-301, Oxylanthanum Carbonate, AP306, and others.

Discover what is the future of the hyperphosphatemia drugs market @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/hyperphosphatemia-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Hyperphosphatemia Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): The increasing global burden of CKD remains the primary driver of the hyperphosphatemia market, as impaired renal function limits phosphate excretion. Growing numbers of patients progressing to advanced CKD and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) continue to expand the treatment population.

The increasing global burden of CKD remains the primary driver of the hyperphosphatemia market, as impaired renal function limits phosphate excretion. Growing numbers of patients progressing to advanced CKD and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) continue to expand the treatment population. Advancements in Therapeutic Options: The market is benefiting from the introduction of innovative phosphate-lowering therapies, including next-generation phosphate binders and intestinal phosphate absorption inhibitors. These therapies aim to improve efficacy, reduce pill burden, and enhance patient adherence.

The market is benefiting from the introduction of innovative phosphate-lowering therapies, including next-generation phosphate binders and intestinal phosphate absorption inhibitors. These therapies aim to improve efficacy, reduce pill burden, and enhance patient adherence. Launch of Emerging Hyperphosphatemia Drugs: The dynamics of the Hyperphosphatemia market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as TS-172 (Taisho Pharmaceutical), AP-301 (Alebund Pharmaceuticals), Oxylanthanum Carbonate (Unicycive Therapeutics), AP306 (R1 Therapeutics), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the future growth of the hyperphosphatemia drugs market is anticipated through next-generation phosphate binders, such as oxylanthanum carbonate, that aim to reduce pill burden and improve patient adherence.

Hyperphosphatemia Market Analysis

Management of hyperphosphatemia primarily aims to lower phosphate levels and minimize the risk of long-term complications through a multifaceted treatment approach.

Standard management includes dietary phosphate restriction, phosphate-binding agents, inhibitors of intestinal phosphate absorption, dialysis, and treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism.

In patients with adequate kidney function, phosphate elimination can be promoted with saline administration and diuretics, whereas individuals with advanced renal dysfunction often require hemodialysis to maintain phosphate balance.

The current treatment landscape is anchored by approved phosphate binders, including sevelamer carbonate (RENVELA/RENAGEL), lanthanum carbonate (FOSRENOL), sucroferric oxyhydroxide (VELPHORO), ferric citrate (AURYXIA) , and calcium-containing binders, alongside the intestinal phosphate absorption inhibitor tenapanor (XPHOZAH) . These therapies continue to serve as the standard of care in both first-line and subsequent treatment settings.

, and calcium-containing binders, alongside the intestinal phosphate absorption inhibitor . These therapies continue to serve as the standard of care in both first-line and subsequent treatment settings. Although phosphate binders are extensively prescribed, their clinical utility is often constrained by substantial pill burden, suboptimal patient adherence, gastrointestinal adverse effects, and long-term safety considerations, particularly with calcium- and aluminum-based formulations.

As a result, achieving consistent phosphate control remains challenging in routine clinical practice, especially for patients undergoing dialysis who frequently require multiple concurrent medications.

The therapeutic pipeline continues to evolve, with companies such as Taisho Pharmaceutical, Unicycive Therapeutics, and Alebund Pharmaceuticals advancing next-generation candidates designed to improve phosphate management.

advancing next-generation candidates designed to improve phosphate management. These investigational therapies seek to enhance efficacy, lower pill burden, improve treatment adherence, and introduce innovative strategies through advanced phosphate binders, optimized formulations, and agents targeting intestinal phosphate transport pathways.

Hyperphosphatemia Competitive Landscape

Some of the hyperphosphatemia drugs under development include TS-172 (Taisho Pharmaceutical), AP-301 (Alebund Pharmaceuticals), Oxylanthanum Carbonate (Unicycive Therapeutics), AP306 (R1 Therapeutics), and others.

Taisho Pharmaceutical is evaluating TS-172 in a Phase III clinical trial (NCT06745531), designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess its efficacy and safety in patients with hyperphosphatemia receiving hemodialysis.

Unicycive Therapeutics' Oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC) is an investigational therapy being developed through the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Positioned as a potential best-in-class treatment, OLC is expected to improve patient adherence by reducing pill burden, requiring fewer and smaller tablets per dose that are swallowed rather than chewed compared with currently available phosphate binders.

R1 Therapeutics' AP306 is a first-in-class, broad-spectrum phosphate transporter inhibitor being developed as a standalone therapy for managing hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD. Unlike currently approved phosphate-lowering treatments, which primarily reduce phosphate absorption through phosphate binding and other mechanisms that target passive transport, AP306 uniquely inhibits the active transport of phosphate, making it the only investigational therapy with this mechanism of action for CKD.

Formerly known as EOS789, AP306 was initially discovered and advanced by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. before being licensed to Alebund Pharmaceuticals. The therapy is currently supported by active Investigational New Drug (IND) applications in both the United States and China, facilitating its ongoing clinical development.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the hyperphosphatemia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the hyperphosphatemia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the hyperphosphatemia drugs market size @ Hyperphosphatemia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Hyperphosphatemia Market

In June 2026, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the resubmitted NDA of oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), its investigational treatment for hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients undergoing dialysis.

announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the resubmitted NDA of oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), its investigational treatment for hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients undergoing dialysis. In May 2026, Libang Pharmaceuticals announced that the global Phase III pivotal multi-regional clinical trial evaluating AP301 for hyperphosphatemia had completed patient enrollment.

announced that the global Phase III pivotal multi-regional clinical trial evaluating AP301 for hyperphosphatemia had completed patient enrollment. In March 2026, R1 Therapeutics secured USD 77.5 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round to support the development of AP306 for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD. The company has also obtained exclusive worldwide rights from Alebund Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize AP306, with the agreement excluding Greater China.

secured USD 77.5 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing round to support the development of AP306 for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD. The company has also obtained exclusive worldwide rights from Alebund Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize AP306, with the agreement excluding Greater China. In January 2026, Unicycive Therapeutics announced that the Oxylanthanum Carbonate advances toward approval as the FDA accepts the NDA resubmission for hyperphosphatemia.

Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The hyperphosphatemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current hyperphosphatemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among children with oncologic disorders who received liposomal amphotericin, nearly 45% of children developed hyperphosphatemia.

The hyperphosphatemia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Stage-specific Distribution of CKD

Total Prevalent Cases of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

Number of ESRD patients undergoing Dialysis

Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperphosphatemia

Hyperphosphatemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD, Stage-specific Distribution of CKD, Total Prevalent Cases of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), Number of ESRD patients undergoing Dialysis, and Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperphosphatemia Key Hyperphosphatemia Companies Taisho Pharmaceutical, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Unicycive Therapeutics, R1 Therapeutics, Ardelyx, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others Key Hyperphosphatemia Therapies TS-172, AP-301, Oxylanthanum Carbonate, AP306, XPHOZAH, RENVELA, FOSRENOL, and others

Scope of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Report

Hyperphosphatemia Patient Population Forecast

Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market Size

Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline Analysis

Hyperphosphatemia Market Size and Trends

Hyperphosphatemia Market Opportunity

Hyperphosphatemia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Hyperphosphatemia

Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the new drugs for hyperphosphatemia @ Hyperphosphatemia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Hyperphosphatemia Market Key Insights 2 Hyperphosphatemia Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Hyperphosphatemia 4 Key Events of Hyperphosphatemia 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Hyperphosphatemia 6 Hyperphosphatemia Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Hyperphosphatemia By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Hyperphosphatemia By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Hyperphosphatemia 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Developmental and Clinical Aspects 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Clinical manifestations 7.7 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Guidelines of Hyperphosphatemia 8.1 Treatment Algorithm 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Hyperphosphatemia 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.2.1 Total Incident cases of Hyperphosphatemia in the 7MM 9.3 The US 9.3.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperphosphatemia in the United States 9.3.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States 9.3.3 Stage-specific Distribution of Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States 9.3.4 Total Prevalent Cases of End-Stage Renal Disease in the United States 9.3.5 Number of ESRD Patients Undergoing Dialysis in the United States 9.3.6 Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperphosphatemia in the United States 9.4 EU4 and the UK 9.5 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Hyperphosphatemia 11 Marketed Hyperphosphatemia Drugs 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies 11.2 Tenapanor (XPHOZAH): Ardelyx 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Lanthanum Carbonate (FOSRENOL): Takeda Pharmaceutical List to be continued in the report…. 12. Emerging Hyperphosphatemia Drugs 12.1 Competitive Landscape of Emerging Therapies 12.2 Oxylanthanum Carbonate: Unicycive Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 AP-301: Alebund Pharmaceuticals List to be continued in the report…. 13 Hyperphosphatemia Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Hyperphosphatemia Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Hyperphosphatemia Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Hyperphosphatemia in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Hyperphosphatemia in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Hyperphosphatemia by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 13.8 Japan Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 14 Unmet Needs of Hyperphosphatemia 15 SWOT Analysis of Hyperphosphatemia 16 KOL Views of Hyperphosphatemia 16.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Hyperphosphatemia 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Hyperphosphatemia Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 Hyperphosphatemia Market Report Methodology

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