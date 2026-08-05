Digital Therapeutics Market worth $35.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Digital Therapeutics Market is projected to reach USD 35.37 billion by 2031 from USD 10.95 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.

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Digital Therapeutics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.95 billion

USD 10.95 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 35.37 billion

USD 35.37 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 26.4%

Digital Therapeutics Market Trends & Insights:

There has been a significant transformation in the digital therapeutics market, with a shift from standalone mobile health and wellness applications to clinically validated, AI-enabled, and integrated digital therapeutic platforms. Vendors have evolved from basic disease management solutions to advanced capabilities such as personalized digital interventions, remote patient monitoring, wearable-integrated therapeutics, digital biomarkers, immersive technologies (VR/AR), and real-world data analytics. Growing demand from healthcare providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients is accelerating market adoption. As healthcare increasingly shifts toward value-based and patient-centric care, next-generation digital therapeutics are becoming essential for improving patient engagement, treatment adherence, clinical outcomes, and long-term disease management.

North America accounted for the largest share of 47.6% of the digital therapeutics market in 2025.

By offering, immersive & interface-based therapeutics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the B2B sales channel segment dominated the market with a share of 73.6% in 2025.

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Growth of the digital therapeutics market is being propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized and remote healthcare, growing adoption of value-based care models, and the need to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Across healthcare providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients, digital therapeutics leverage technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), remote patient monitoring (RPM), mobile health applications, digital biomarkers, wearable device integration, and immersive technologies (VR/AR) to deliver evidence-based interventions for the prevention, management, and treatment of chronic and behavioral health conditions. Continued emphasis on preventive healthcare, expansion of reimbursement pathways, increasing integration of digital therapeutics into clinical workflows, and growing regulatory recognition of software-based therapeutics are expected to further accelerate the adoption of digital therapeutics globally.

By offering, the immersive & interface-based therapeutics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of offering, the immersive & interface-based therapeutics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the digital therapeutics market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid advancements in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), extended reality (XR), and sensor-enabled human-machine interfaces that enable highly interactive and personalized therapeutic experiences. These technologies are increasingly being adopted for pain management, neurological rehabilitation, mental health disorders, cognitive training, physical rehabilitation, and motor function recovery, where immersive environments have demonstrated the ability to improve patient engagement and clinical outcomes. Growing investments in digital neurotherapeutics, the emergence of AI-enabled adaptive therapy platforms, and the integration of haptic feedback, motion tracking, and wearable devices are further enhancing the effectiveness of these solutions. In addition, expanding clinical validation, greater acceptance of immersive therapies by healthcare providers, and the increasing availability of affordable XR hardware are expected to accelerate the adoption of immersive and interface-based therapeutics across both clinical and home care settings throughout the forecast period.

In 2025, the treatment & care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market.

By application, the treatment & care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2025. This dominance is primarily attributed to the growing adoption of digital therapeutics as clinically validated interventions for the management of chronic and behavioral health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, mental health conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, and substance use disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with rising healthcare costs and the need for continuous disease management, has accelerated the integration of digital therapeutics into routine clinical care. Healthcare providers, payers, and employers are increasingly adopting these solutions to improve treatment adherence, enable remote patient monitoring, support personalized care plans, and reduce hospitalizations and disease-related complications. In addition, the availability of robust clinical evidence, expanding reimbursement pathways, and greater integration of digital therapeutics with electronic health records, connected medical devices, and telehealth platforms have further strengthened the adoption of treatment-focused solutions, enabling this segment to maintain the largest market share in 2025.

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Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The digital therapeutics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for digital therapeutics, driven by rapid healthcare digitalization, increasing chronic disease burden, expanding smartphone connectivity, and supportive government-led digital health initiatives. Countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are investing significantly in digital healthcare infrastructure, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, and remote patient monitoring to improve healthcare accessibility and reduce the burden of chronic diseases. According to the GSMA's Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2025 report, the region had 1.75 billion mobile internet subscribers in 2024, accounting for 64% of the population and providing a strong digital foundation for delivering app-based therapeutic interventions and connected care solutions. Furthermore, India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has generated more than 810 million Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs and linked over 518 million health records as of July 2026, significantly strengthening the country's digital health ecosystem and interoperability. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the South-East Asia Region accounts for nearly one-quarter of the global burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), reinforcing the need for scalable digital solutions for chronic disease prevention and management. These factors, combined with increasing investments in digital health startups, expanding public-private collaborations, and favorable regulatory initiatives, are expected to accelerate the adoption of digital therapeutics across the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Digital Therapeutics companies include Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Noom, Inc. (US), Omada Health Inc. (US), Hinge Health, Inc. (US), DarioHealth Corp. (US), Sword Health, Inc. (Portugal), among others.

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