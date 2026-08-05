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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2026 17:50 Uhr
120 Leser
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Vincit Oyj: Change in Vincit Plc's Leadership Team: Change in CFO position

Vincit Plc,
Company announcement August 5, 2026 at 18:50 EEST

Change in Vincit Plc's Leadership Team: Change in CFO position

Kimmo Kärkkäinen, CFO and member of the Executive Leadership Team at Vincit, has resigned from Vincit to join another company. He will continue in his position and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team during the transition period, but no longer than the beginning of November 2026. Recruitment for a new CFO has been initiated.

"I want to thank Kimmo for his significant contribution to Vincit over the past years. He has done tremendous work in developing the company's processes and building Vincit's leadership culture to the next level. On behalf of myself and Vincit, I wish Kimmo all the best in the next phase of his career," says Vincit's CEO Julius Manni.

Additional information

Vincit Plc, CEO Julius Manni, phone: +358 50 424 3932

Certified advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, phone: +358 50 520 4098

Vincit Plc in brief

Vincit turns digital into business results by combining leading enterprise platforms, AI solutions, and human-centric design. Vincit Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.vincit.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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