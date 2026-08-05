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WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FTSE-250
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FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.08.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of NEW Ordinary Shares

The Board of the Company announces that it has issued new shares

Number of shares:

100,000

Date of transaction:

5 August 2026

Average share price per share (GBp):

471.30

Lowest share price per share (GBp):

471.30

Highest share price per share (GBp):

471.30

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

324,448,920

Total Shares held in Treasury:

0

Total Voting Rights:

324,448,920

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.