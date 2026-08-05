New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - DealFlow Events has announced the PREDICT conference agenda October 6-7 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. As prediction markets continue their rapid evolution from niche forecasting tools into a significant force in financial markets, PREDICT brings together the professionals shaping the industry's future.





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DealFlow Events has assembled the best minds in the business. The top experts in prediction markets will gather at this conference to share their insights. Attendees will hear from more than 60 speakers across 20 discussion panels and presentations. Featured speakers include Nate Silver, Warren Hatch, Charles Gasparino, Tom Sosnoff, Dylan Ratigan, Dr. Robin Hanson and dozens more.

The conference agenda explores the most important questions facing the sector as trading volumes grow, institutional participation expands, and regulators seek to establish clear frameworks for these emerging markets.

Among the topics to be covered:

Midterms on the Market: How Prediction Markets Are Forecasting the 2026 Elections

The Future of Interactive Gaming: Innovation, Technology & Scale

Sculpting the Rules: CFTC Regulation and the Future of Markets

Wall Street Meets Prediction Markets: The Next Frontier for Risk Management

How Conditional Prediction Markets Could Remake the World

Review the full program.

PREDICT 2026 comes at a pivotal time for the industry. As prediction markets attract growing attention from Wall Street, policymakers, and major exchanges, questions surrounding market structure, transparency, regulation, and scalability have become increasingly important. Industry leaders are actively debating how these markets should be governed and integrated into the broader financial system.

What does this mean? If you're involved in prediction markets you'll want to be in the room.

PREDICT is designed to facilitate both learning and deal-making. In addition to two days of programming, attendees will participate in extensive networking opportunities and pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with platform executives, investors, market-makers, traders, service providers, and policymakers.

Attending the conference will be prediction market operators, hedge funds, venture capital firms, institutional investors, economists, academics, regulators, technology providers, legal experts, and entrepreneurs building the next generation of forecasting and event-trading platforms.

Registration is open.

Click here for more information, to view the full agenda, and register to attend. Rates go up August 7. See you in New York City.

About PREDICT

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

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Source: DealFlow Events