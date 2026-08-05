Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Cindy Royer, a Montreal-based executive communication coach and former anchor at TVA and LCN with over 15 years of television experience, today announced an expanded suite of coaching programs and workshops designed for C-suite executives and senior leaders. The offering addresses the increasing demand for high-stakes communication skills as organizational leaders take on greater visibility across media, conferences, and strategic forums.

Cindy Royer getting interviewed live

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Growing Expectations for Executive Communicators

Organizations across sectors are increasingly investing in the communication abilities of their leadership teams. Senior executives are now called upon to represent not only their professional expertise but also the credibility and vision of their organizations in public-facing and strategic contexts, from investor panels and industry conferences to media interviews and internal town halls.

"Today, leaders no longer represent only their expertise: they also embody the credibility and vision of their organizations. Conferences, panels, podcasts, media interviews, or internal communications -- their visibility is increasing, and so are stakeholder expectations. I see every day how personalized coaching helps executives gain clarity, confidence, and impact," said Cindy Royer, Executive Communication Coach.

Expanded Program and Strategic Partnerships

Royer's workshops and coaching engagements are designed to help senior leaders develop a credible executive presence, deliver clear and memorable messages, structure communications for diverse audiences, build ease in front of cameras and microphones, and avoid common pitfalls that undermine professional credibility.

Royer's growing network of professional collaborations reflects this increased demand. She will deliver a communication workshop for La Gouvernance au Féminin in 2027, a network dedicated to advancing women in leadership. She also works with HEC Montreal's Ecole des dirigeant(e)s des Premieres Nations, which supports Indigenous leadership development, and continues a second year of collaboration with the M&A Club.

Summer as a Strategic Preparation Window

The summer period, traditionally quieter operationally, represents a strategic window for organizations to prepare their leaders for high-profile engagements in the fall, including media appearances, shareholder meetings, organizational announcements, and industry events. Royer's coaching programs are designed to fit this preparation timeline, offering leaders practical tools they can apply immediately in high-visibility situations.

About Cindy Royer

Cindy Royer is a Montreal-based executive communication coach and public speaking trainer with over 15 years of experience as a journalist and television anchor at TVA and LCN. She works with executives, senior leaders, and subject-matter experts who are called to communicate in high-visibility or high-stakes contexts. Her coaching and workshop programs focus on executive presence, message clarity, media training, and strategic communication. Royer collaborates with leadership networks and organizations including HEC Montreal's Ecole des dirigeant(e)s des Premieres Nations, La Gouvernance au Feminin, and the M&A Club. More information is available at https://cindyroyer.com/.

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Source: Sitegrow