Motorcycle Tires Market to Reach USD 26.94 Billion by 2035, Driven by Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Production and Electric Mobility Growth, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Motorcycle Tires Market was valued at USD 14.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 15.23 billion in 2026 to USD 26.94 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.54% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

The research report, titled "Motorcycle Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035," provides an in-depth assessment of motorcycle sub-types, tire construction technologies, applications, terrain requirements, end-user channels, brand positioning and regional demand patterns. The study evaluates growth opportunities across commuter motorcycles, scooters, sport bikes, touring motorcycles, adventure motorcycles, electric two-wheelers and off-road vehicles.

Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Production Strengthens Tire Demand

Asia-Pacific remains the primary volume center for motorcycle tire manufacturers because two-wheelers serve as an essential transportation mode across many emerging economies. India, China, Indonesia and Vietnam collectively account for about 78% of global motorcycle production, creating significant original equipment and replacement tire demand.

Global two-wheeler sales reached approximately 63.4 million units in 2024. India accounted for 30.8% of the total, followed by China at 27.4%, Indonesia at 10.1% and Vietnam at 4.9%. India sold approximately 19.6 million two-wheelers during fiscal 2024-25, while China's motorcycle industry produced 22.11 million units in 2025.

Indonesia recorded 6.33 million domestic motorcycle sales in 2024, while Honda Vietnam sold 2.15 million motorcycles during the year. High ownership levels, frequent daily usage and demanding road conditions create a large recurring replacement pool for tire manufacturers, distributors, retailers and service providers.

Asia-Pacific's extensive manufacturing base also supports competitive production costs, localized product development and broad aftermarket distribution. Manufacturers continue to invest in regional capacity, dealer networks and commuter-focused product lines to serve high-mileage riders.

Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Create New Tire Requirements

Electric two-wheeler adoption is reshaping motorcycle tire design by increasing demand for products that can withstand instant torque, heavier battery systems and different vehicle weight distribution. Manufacturers are developing tires with higher load-bearing capacity, improved durability and lower rolling resistance to support electric mobility.

China's electric bicycle fleet reached approximately 380 million units by July 2025. The country's trade-in program replaced 8.47 million older electric bicycles during the first half of 2025 and increased sales among the top 10 brands by 27.6% year over year.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset

Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/motorcycle-tires-market

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Motorcycle Sub-Type Leadership: Naked motorcycles, street bikes, commuter motorcycles and scooters account for substantial tire volumes because of their widespread use for urban mobility and daily transportation.

Naked motorcycles, street bikes, commuter motorcycles and scooters account for substantial tire volumes because of their widespread use for urban mobility and daily transportation. Premium Segment Growth: Touring and adventure motorcycles are increasing market value through larger fitments, multi-compound materials and specialized tread patterns designed for long-distance and mixed-terrain riding.

Touring and adventure motorcycles are increasing market value through larger fitments, multi-compound materials and specialized tread patterns designed for long-distance and mixed-terrain riding. Construction Technology: Radial tires dominate sport, supersport and premium touring applications due to their grip, heat dissipation and ride stability. Bias ply tires remain widely used in commuter and price-sensitive categories.

Radial tires dominate sport, supersport and premium touring applications due to their grip, heat dissipation and ride stability. Bias ply tires remain widely used in commuter and price-sensitive categories. Tubeless Adoption: Tubeless tires continue to gain acceptance across commuter, performance and touring motorcycles because they offer improved puncture management, safety and maintenance convenience.

Tubeless tires continue to gain acceptance across commuter, performance and touring motorcycles because they offer improved puncture management, safety and maintenance convenience. Aftermarket Strength: Replacement and aftermarket sales represent a critical recurring revenue stream, particularly in countries with high two-wheeler density, intensive vehicle usage and challenging road conditions.

"The motorcycle tire industry is becoming increasingly diverse as commuter mobility, electric two-wheelers and premium recreational motorcycles develop distinct performance requirements. Manufacturers can no longer rely on a single product strategy. Success will depend on localized commuter portfolios, electric vehicle-ready construction and premium solutions for adventure, sport and touring riders," said Lucas Harrison, lead automotive and mobility analyst at Radial Insights.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific leads the global Motorcycle Tires Market with a 59.20% share. Its position reflects high motorcycle ownership, strong production capacity, rapid urbanization and extensive aftermarket networks.

Europe accounts for 18.41% of the market and benefits from demand for premium sport, touring and adventure tires. Consumers in the region prioritize performance, safety and sustainability, encouraging manufacturers to invest in advanced materials and product certification.

North America holds a 10.20% share, with demand concentrated in replacement tires for cruisers, touring motorcycles, sport bikes and recreational vehicles. Latin America represents 7.20%, supported by urbanization and affordable two-wheeler transportation.

Africa accounts for 3.76% of the market, while the Middle East holds 1.23%. Affordability, durability, climate suitability and distribution accessibility remain important purchasing considerations across these regions.

Motorcycle Tires Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point 2025 Baseline Market Size USD 14.09 Billion 2026 Current Market Size USD 15.23 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 26.94 Billion Forecast CAGR 6.54 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Share 59.20 % Largest Application On-Road and Street Riding High-Growth Category Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Key Growth Drivers Two-Wheeler Production, Urbanization and Premiumization

Recent Industry Developments

In October 2025, Continental introduced the ContiSportAttack 5, a supersport motorcycle tire developed to combine track-derived performance with everyday road usability. The product is scheduled for market release in early 2026.

In January 2026, Michelin launched the Anakee Adventure 2 as a flagship trail tire with broader coverage for major adventure motorcycles. The product focuses on improved longevity, lower noise and mixed-surface performance.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Motorcycle Tires Market?

A: The market is projected to increase from USD 15.23 billion in 2026 to USD 26.94 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.54%.

Q: Which region leads global motorcycle tire demand?

A: Asia-Pacific leads with a 59.20% market share due to high two-wheeler ownership, large-scale production and extensive replacement demand.

Q: Which segment presents a major premium growth opportunity?

A: Adventure and touring motorcycle tires present a significant opportunity because they require larger sizes, advanced compounds and mixed-terrain performance.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes Michelin, Bridgestone, Pirelli, Dunlop, Metzeler, Continental, Maxxis, IRC, Shinko, Avon, Kenda, Heidenau, Vee Rubber, CST and Cheng Shin.

Leading companies compete through advanced tread designs, premium materials, electric mobility adaptation, motorsport participation and original equipment partnerships. Premium brands focus on performance and technology, while mid-range and economy suppliers strengthen their positions through affordability and localized distribution.

Access the Full Market Report and Dataset

Report URL: https://www.radialinsights.com/report/motorcycle-tires-market

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About Radial Insights

Radial Insights is a global market intelligence and commercial strategy consulting firm specializing in mobility, automotive technologies, transportation systems and industrial supply chains. The company provides market analysis, competitive intelligence and strategic advisory services to manufacturers, original equipment producers, distributors, investors and institutional clients worldwide.

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