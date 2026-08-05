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WKN: A428RT | ISIN: FR00140173Y6 | Ticker-Symbol: IFG
Stuttgart
05.08.26 | 21:01
20,600 Euro
-2,83 % -0,600
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATARI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATARI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,60022,60021:19
Actusnews Wire
05.08.2026 19:53 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ATARI: PUBLICATION OF THE 2025/2026 ANNUAL REPORT

Publication of the 2026 Annual Report

LUXEMBOURG (August 5, 2026 - 6.00 pm CET) - Atari (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces today that it has made available to the public its 2026 Annual Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, reviewed by the Statutory Auditor.

The FY 2026 Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://atari-investisseurs.fr/en/, in the "Financial Publications" section.
About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse, Nightdive Studios, Thunderful and Hipster Whale, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online at www.atari.com.
Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR00140173Y6, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).
©2026 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations Tel + 33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/
Actus Finance & Communication - Marie Calleux Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 66 - atari@actus.fr
Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - jbridger@elcorp.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99746-atari_fy26-report-publication_20260805.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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