Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is advancing what it describes as North America's only primary scandium development project while expanding into downstream aluminum-scandium alloy commercialization. With ongoing drilling, a pre-feasibility study underway, and proprietary alloy technologies being sold, the company is positioning around growing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials used in aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing.









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Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD)

https://scandium-canada.com/

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Source: BTV Alerts