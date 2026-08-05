Falls Church, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Align Aesthetics has announced the launch of alignaestheticsmd.com, a dedicated website for the practice's cosmetic and aesthetic care services. The new website establishes a distinct online presence for Align Aesthetics while the practice continues to operate alongside Anh Nguyen Ophthalmology, a Falls Church and Reston-based eye care practice.

The website was created to make it easier for patients to find information related to Align Aesthetics. While the same practice has long offered both ophthalmology and cosmetic care, the new website gives each area its own dedicated online space, making it easier for patients to find the information most relevant to the care they are seeking.

The newly launched website now serves as a central resource where patients can request consultations, learn about the consultation process, explore age-based treatment guides, review financing options, browse skincare products, read educational blog articles, and access office information. Bringing these resources together on a dedicated website is intended to make the experience more straightforward for both new and existing patients exploring cosmetic and aesthetic care.

"We wanted our patients to have a dedicated home for the cosmetic side of what we do, one that reflects the same physician-led, personalized care they've always received from us," said Dr. Lamise Rajjoub of Align Aesthetics. "From eyelid surgery to injectables and laser treatments, this new site makes it easier for patients to explore their options and find the right treatment plan for their goals."

The launch of AlignAestheticsMD.com does not change how the practice operates. Align Aesthetics will continue to serve patients alongside Anh Nguyen Ophthalmology from the same Falls Church location at 6402 Arlington Blvd, Suite 600. Patients can also continue to schedule cosmetic and aesthetic consultations through either AlignAestheticsMD.com or the Anh Nguyen Ophthalmology website, as both remain part of the same practice and provider team led by Dr. Anh Nguyen and Dr. Lamise Rajjoub.

With the launch of the new website, Align Aesthetics makes it easier for current and prospective patients to learn about the practice, access information, and connect with the team while maintaining the continuity of care patients expect. For more information, visit virginia-lasik.com.



About Align Aesthetics

Align Aesthetics is based in Falls Church, Virginia, and provides cosmetic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including eyelid surgery, injectables, laser treatments, and skincare services. The practice serves patients throughout Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area while operating alongside Anh Nguyen Ophthalmology, an eye care practice with locations in Falls Church and Reston that has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308218

Source: GetFeatured