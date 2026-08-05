Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a Canadian digital infrastructure platform, is pleased to announce a partnership with better&co, a collective of practitioners in digital strategy, experience design, software engineering and applied artificial intelligence ("AI"), to help the Company deliver complete technology solutions to its customers.

Through the partnership, Uniserve expects to develop new AI-enabled offerings and to strengthen its ability to help customers implement technology initiatives spanning infrastructure through to software delivery.

Uniserve provides managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity and data centre services across Canada. The partnership supports the Company's strategy of providing integrated technology services to Canadian small-and-medium enterprise ("SME") and mid-market customers.

"better&co adds practical expertise in product, software and AI execution," said Gautam Lohia, Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve. "Their team complements our infrastructure and managed-services capabilities, helping us deliver more complete solutions for customers."

"AI adoption requires more than adding a tool," said Ray Silva, Co-founder of better&co. "It needs to be integrated into business processes and internal ways of working. Uniserve brings the infrastructure and customer relationships; we bring the strategy, and engineering experience to help customers put AI to work internally in their organization."

better&co advises, designs, builds and operates AI-enabled solutions. Its team is built with experts who have experience serving enterprise organizations, including lululemon, Arc'teryx and Wynn Resorts.

The partnership is intended to support Uniserve's technology platform expansion and to help customers improve productivity, customer engagement and operations through practical AI applications.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) is a Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

About better&co

better&co. is an expert collective of senior practitioners in digital strategy, experience design, software engineering and applied AI. The firm advises, designs, builds and operates AI-enabled solutions for Canadian mid-market companies. Its principals bring decades of experience delivering for global brands in retail, apparel and hospitality.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308205

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation