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PR Newswire
05.08.2026 21:06 Uhr
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LingEQ Study Finds: The Most Cognitively Dense Paper in 90 Years of AI History Was Not Written About AI

New cognitive linguistic entropy measurement finds Claude Shannon's communications paper surpasses both the Turing Machine (1936) and the Turing Test (1950) - LingEQ Engine launched globally August 1

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A study applying linguistic entropy measurement to 50 landmark AI papers - spanning 1936 to 2025 - has produced a counterintuitive result: the text with the highest measured cognitive density was not written about AI. Claude Shannon's 1948 A Mathematical Theory of Communication registers the highest LEQ (194, Linguistic Entropy Quotient) value in the entire corpus - surpassing Turing's 1936 On Computable Numbers (LEQ 193) and Turing's 1950 Turing Test paper (LEQ 189). GPT-3, AlphaFold, and DeepSeek-R1 cluster between 168 and 170. The 1955 Dartmouth Proposal, which named the field of artificial intelligence, registers the lowest early-period value at 150. Early AI texts created new conceptual objects and theoretical boundaries; recent landmark work, however transformative, builds within established frameworks.

The study, 90 Years Engraved by Entropy: LEQ Analysis of 50 Landmark AI Papers, is the inaugural release of the LingEQ Curation Series. Conducted using the LingEQ Engine, the study uses multiple language models as analytical instruments, calibrated against an anchor corpus to produce reproducible linguistic entropy values. Its measurements are derived entirely from the text itself, independent of authorship, publication venue, or citation history. The theoretical framework is presented in The Scale of Language, forthcoming from Springer Nature.

The research addresses a structural gap in scientific publishing. arXiv now receives over 20,000 preprints each month, while papers can spend one to two years in peer review. AI can generate increasingly polished texts, making originality and reliability harder to assess. Each submission is evaluated by two or three reviewers, introducing sampling bias and the limits of individual expertise. Foundational work may disappear into an unread database, while papers aligned with current trends can accumulate citations despite limited lasting value. Peer review measures consensus, citation counts measure influence - neither measures what a text actually contains.

LingEQ Engine opened for global public beta on August 1, 2026.

About LingEQ Technologies:

LingEQ Technologies (LingEQ.com) is an independent language measurement platform quantifying the cognitive depth of written text in the age of AI, operating across Silicon Valley, Brisbane, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen.

Media contact:
lingeqcs@lingeq.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lingeq-study-finds-the-most-cognitively-dense-paper-in-90-years-of-ai-history-was-not-written-about-ai-302843173.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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