Amdocs Management Limited: Lumen Extends Multi-Cloud Strategy with Amdocs, Modernizing Enterprise Service Orchestration

aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, will help modernize Lumen's enterprise service orchestration and order management platform on AWS, accelerating service innovation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the next phase of its cloud modernization collaboration with Lumen Technologies. Building on successful migrations to Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, Amdocs will now leverage aOS, its agentic operating system purpose-built for telecommunications, and AI-driven modernization capabilities to accelerate the transformation of Lumen's enterprise service orchestration and order management platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS), further expanding the multi-cloud collaboration.

The engagement supports Lumen's cloud-first strategy by creating a resilient multi-cloud environment spanning AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The modernization will establish a cloud-native architecture that provides a scalable foundation for next-generation service delivery and future innovation. By increasing automation across service orchestration and order management, the transformation is expected to reduce manual operational effort, accelerate time-to-market for new services, and improve cycle times, SLA performance, and zero-touch operations, while preparing the platform for future AI-driven operations.

Under the collaboration, Amdocs will apply its agentic, AI-enabled migration capabilities through aOS to automate solution assessment, customization analysis, and migration planning, to support simplifying and accelerating the transformation to AWS. This AI-driven approach is designed to reduce effort, accelerate delivery, and enable a faster, more predictable transition to a cloud-native architecture, compressing critical assessment and planning activities from months to days.

"By expanding our multi-cloud strategy and modernizing our core service orchestration platform, we are building a more agile, resilient and AI-ready foundation that enables us to deliver greater value to our customers while driving future innovation and accelerating the modernization of a critical service orchestration platform that supports our business operations," said Chad Naeger, Chief Information Officer at Lumen Technologies.

"Extending our collaboration with Amdocs to include AWS workloads marks another important milestone in our cloud-first transformation journey," said Sulabh Sood, Vice President of Cloud Transformation at Lumen Technologies.

"The expansion of our collaboration with Lumen reflects the strength of the partnership we've built together, and the confidence earned through successful cloud modernization initiatives," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By extending our work to another mission-critical platform on AWS, and leveraging modernization agents to accelerate migration, we're able to focus on reducing delivery risks, help Lumen realize business outcomes faster, and establish a scalable foundation for continued innovation."

Supporting Resources

Learn more about aOS, here

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lumen-extends-multi-cloud-strategy-with-amdocs-modernizing-enterp-1201768