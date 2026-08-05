Amdocs Management Limited: PLDT Home Selects Amdocs to Modernize Core Business Platform, Advancing Cloud-Ready Transformation

Upgrade will boost business agility, streamline customer operations and establish a scalable foundation for future digital innovation

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that PLDT Home, the wireline and broadband division of PLDT Inc., a leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Philippines, has selected Amdocs to modernize the core platform supporting its critical business operations.

As part of the agreement, Amdocs will modernize PLDT Home's existing technology stack with cloud-ready architecture designed to strengthen resilience, scalability, security and operational performance while protecting existing technology investments. The upgraded platform will streamline billing, customer care and order management, enabling faster payment updates, more efficient order processing, a smoother customer journey and increased automation across critical business processes.

The collaboration marks an important foundational step in advancing PLDT's broader technology ecosystem transformation, establishing modern architecture for PLDT Home that will support future digital initiatives. The new platform will support efficient operations by helping reduce order issues and manual rework, accelerating service fulfillment, and enabling a more seamless customer experience.

"As customer expectations continue to evolve, having a modern, agile business operations platform is essential to delivering the speed and reliability our business demands," said John Palanca, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business, PLDT Home. "By modernizing the core business platform supporting our billing, customer care and order management operations, we are simplifying business processes and building a cloud-ready foundation for future growth."

"Amdocs' new cloud-native core platform will provide the performance, resilience and elasticity needed to support our evolving technology landscape," said Gilbert Gaw, First Vice President and Head of IT and Transformation Office, PLDT and Smart. "This cloud-native architecture will enhance system availability, enable seamless scalability as demand grows, and simplify platform operations, enabling us to accelerate the delivery of new capabilities while maintaining a highly reliable environment."

"Modernizing mission-critical business platforms requires a careful balance between innovation and continuity," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "We're thrilled to work on this project with PLDT Home to support them in modernizing their core billing and customer operations with minimal disruption, creating a more resilient platform that is ready to support future business needs."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Swati Sharma

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: swati.sharma4@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pldt-home-selects-amdocs-to-modernize-core-business-platform-adva-1201770