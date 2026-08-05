Amdocs Management Limited: Sunrise Extends its Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs, Advancing its CRM Evolution with aOS

The Swiss telecommunications operator is to modernize and evolve its CRM with aOS, Amdocs's agentic operating system for telco, to help its frontline staff work more efficiently

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, today announced that Sunrise has extended its long-standing collaboration with Amdocs to enhance its business support systems (BSS) embarking on a next-generation CRM evolution.

At the core of this transformation is the modernization and evolution of Sunrise's CRM Interface for Customer Service Representatives. Powered by aOS, Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco, Sunrise will focus on evolving its CRM to enable smarter, faster, and more streamlined workflows that help its service personnel to perform their work more efficiently and diligently.

By evolving its CRM within governed workflows that ensure reliability, security, and control, Sunrise aims to equip its agents with the tools and information they need to resolve issues faster and reduce average handling time, streamlining day-to-day operations across its contact centers and stores.

"CRM evolution is central to our operational strategy at Sunrise," said Anna Maria Blengino, Chief Information Officer at Sunrise. "Extending our collaboration with Amdocs allows us to build on a strong foundation while modernizing our CRM. By introducing new capabilities such as AI analytics into our CRM environment, we are equipping our call center staff with the tools they need to work more efficiently, resolve issues faster, and spend less time navigating systems."

"Sunrise's continued trust in Amdocs reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration and our shared commitment to innovation," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With Amdocs aOS, we are enabling Sunrise to reimagine and evolve its CRM, making service agents' day-to-day work more intuitive and efficient by embedding new capabilities directly into core workflows."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 on May 26, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sunrise-extends-its-strategic-collaboration-with-amdocs-advancing-1201497